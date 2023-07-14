Open this photo in gallery: A native of Petty Harbour, NL, currently based in St John’s, Perry Chafe has been telling stories for a long time.Maureen Ennis/Handout

A native of Petty Harbour, NL, currently based in St John’s, Perry Chafe, 54, has been telling stories for a long time – he’s just never, until now, done it in book form. Chafe wrote for the CBC series Republic of Doyle (on which he was also co-creator and showrunner), Caught, Son of a Critch, and for the Jason Momoa vehicle Frontier. (A true East Coaster, he also writes songs.) Set in 1991, a year before the cod moratorium that devastated thousands of Newfoundland families – including Chafe’s – Closer by Sea (Simon & Schuster, 272 pages), his recent debut, combines the plotting and dialogue skills Chafe honed in television with family history, fairy lore, and marine biology as it tells the story of young Pierce Jacobs, who, three years after his fisherman father is lost in an accident at sea, recruits a group of friends to solve the mystery of a girl who’s gone missing from their fictional island town.

How did you find the transition from TV to novel-writing?

It took a year and a half to write the book. In my other world, you have to keep feeding the production machine, so we don’t have the luxury of time. And then there’s the collaborative nature of screenwriting. You throw around ideas in a writing room and then you go write. With a book, you’re kind of on an island, pardon the pun. The descriptive nature of the novel was also a challenge. In screenwriting, if you talk about things like fish plants, you put in a slug that says EXTERIOR: FISH PLANT and your location team goes and finds one. But in a book you have to answer the questions, What does this fish plant look like? What does it sound like in the summer? What’s it smell like?

Books we're reading and loving this week: Globe staffers share their book picks

Is Petty Harbour similar to the town in the novel?

Very much so. Petty Harbour is a small community of about a thousand people. We had three fish plants. If we were taking coal from the ground, or making steel, we’d be called a factory town. My dad was a fisherman and my mother worked in the fish plant. All my siblings worked either in a fish plant or in a saltfish corporation which marketed fish. That all went away with the moratorium in 1992. Everybody lost their job. Not just my family but most of the people in Petty Harbour. In the province some 30,000 people lost their jobs overnight. It was a pivotal time in Newfoundland and Labrador’s history.

I put the town on an island and kept the same geography I grew up with: the north and south side divided by a breakwater that the boats pass through. I wanted to set it up as a place that’s difficult to get to and difficult to get off of. Where you really feel this isolation which forms the bonds of community and family and friendship.

What are your own memories of the moratorium and its aftermath?

I was going to university in St John’s, so it really didn’t dawn on me how severe it was until years later. With age comes understanding, and when writing the book I had a moment of, my God, how did we survive this?

At the time they were saying, two years and we’ll be back … three years … Then it became five years. But then fish plants started to close down permanently, and the infrastructure just fell apart. A generation or two later there’s nobody who really knows how to do this any more. The book is a bit of a love story for Newfoundland. An homage to the people who survived this.

Did you consider working in the fishery yourself?

I loved the fishery, but I had, like young Pierce in the book, a thirst for knowledge and adventure. St John’s was close – just a 15-20 minute drive, but it might as well have been 30,000 miles away.

After I graduated I started working at the Newfoundland Museum as an interpreter and later as manager of the building. I loved our marine biology section. We have a giant squid that’s about 30 feet long. I remember seeing the look in kids’ eyes as they looked at this monster in a case, and I just put it in the back of my head, saying: That would be a great story some day.

Tell me about cutting cod tongues, which the kids in this book spend their summers doing

It’s really not a tongue, it’s sort of a muscle underneath the codfish. You’d cut them out and roll them in flour and fry them in a pan, or put them in chowder. They were a delicacy. Back in the day we could get a dollar a pound for cod tongues – we’d sell them either to the fish plant or to tourists. We learned later that you’d make more money if you charged by the dozen, which is less than a pound …

Shrinkflation …

Total shrinkflation. I was cutting cod tongues out every summer down on the wharf from the time I was eight until I was about 15. When I got old enough I went fishing with my with my dad, which almost every other kid did whose parents were fishermen. That’s how you started.

The book’s blurbs compare your book to The Hardy Boys and Stand by Me, both of which feel apt. There’s that whole “meddling kids” trope. Why did you decide to make your protagonist a tween?

Growing up those were touchstones, especially Stephen King’s The Body, which became Stand By Me. I wanted my first book to be a coming-of-age story so that I could put a lot of myself in it. The kids in the book are 12. When I was 12, 84 people lost their lives on the Ocean Ranger – the oil rig that collapsed in that terrible February storm off the coast of Newfoundland. The impact of that, the numbness, and tragedy at sea have been such a part of our history, unfortunately. I wanted to incorporate that and to tell a mystery, because that’s my background – I’ve done 78 episodes of mystery television. I also wanted to incorporate as much of the history of this place as I could: I was a fisherman’s son, a fish-plant worker’s son. I have a history degree. I worked in the marine biology world at the museum. It’s a work of fiction but there’s a lot of reality and truth in there

You’re new to novel writing, but I gather the literary community in Newfoundland is already very familiar to you. Do you have an explanation for the disproportionate amount of talent that comes out of your neck of the woods?

I think it’s the isolation of this place. You have to come up with your own stories and entertain yourselves. We’ve had that rich Irish and English history, but growing up, the greatest storytellers were fishermen or fish-plant workers. You’d be up there in awe listening to these tall tales about the ocean, and so organically, as generations move down, they’ve found their way into books and TV shows and songs and paintings and dance and art. It’s a wonderful community, they’re so talented, and I’m just happy I’m joining it.