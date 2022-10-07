British-Canadian crime writer Peter Robinson, who kept readers in suspense with his long-running Inspector Banks series, has died.

Robinson’s publisher McClelland & Stewart says he died in Toronto on Tuesday after a brief illness. He was 72.

Robinson chronicled the capers of British detective Alan Banks in more than 25 novels that have been translated around the world.

The series started with “Gallows View” in 1987, which won Robinson his first of seven Crime Writers of Canada Arthur Ellis Awards.

Several of the novels were adapted for the screen, including the British TV series “DCI Banks,” which aired from 2010 to 2016.

Jared Bland, outgoing publisher of McClelland & Stewart, says Robinson transcended the tropes of the crime genre to write “human novels.”