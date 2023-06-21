An unflinching meditation on loss and mortality has won Ontario’s top book prize.

Stuart Ross took home the $20,000 Trillium Book Award on Tuesday night for The Book of Grief and Hamburgers.

Ross wrote the book – which is described as a hybrid between essays, memoir and poetry – after his brother died and his closest friend was diagnosed with a terminal illness.

Meanwhile the $10,000 Trillium Book Award for Poetry went to Sanna Wani for My Grief, the Sun.

Gilles Lacombe won the French-language Trillium Book Award, also worth $20,000, for Circe des hirondelles.

Le secret de Paloma by Michele Laframboise was awarded the $10,000 prize for the best French-language children’s book.