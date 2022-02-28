Russian President Vladimir Putin visits the construction site of the National Space Agency on the premises of the Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Centre, in Moscow, on Feb. 27.SPUTNIK/Reuters

David Bezmozgis is a Toronto writer and filmmaker. Most recently, he was a screenwriter on Charlotte, an animated feature film about the German-Jewish artist Charlotte Salomon.

Between 2010 and 2013, in what feels almost like another dimension, I wrote a novel set in Crimea, a peninsula in the Black Sea popular as a holiday destination. At the time, I found most people could no more locate Ukraine on a map than they could Crimea. The novel was called The Betrayers and it was published in the fall of 2014, after the Maidan revolution earlier that February and Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea. How well does anyone remember the causes that led up to those events – namely that a significant proportion of Ukrainians expressed a desire to align more closely with the West?

After my novel came out, I remained interested in its themes: effectively, how different people behave in the face of totalitarian oppression. I also remained interested in contemporary Crimea and how it had been transformed by Russian rule. For the most part, becoming part of Russia was not a boon. Life under Ukrainian governance hadn’t been a paradise, but commercial sanctions from the West further immiserated ordinary Crimeans.

A few years ago, I began work on adapting my book into a screenplay that would depict the plight of these people and the reality they were obliged to inhabit. I wrote numerous drafts, trying to stay abreast of political developments. After pandemic-induced delays, it looked like there might be an opportunity to make the film this coming summer or fall, with Odesa standing in for Yalta, since it is forbidden for foreigners to transact business in Crimea. My producer and I also hoped to avail ourselves of a new co-production agreement between Canada and Ukraine, ratified in 2021. Conceivably, we would be the first Canadian production to shoot under the treaty. But as we made our preliminary plans, Russian forces massed along the Ukrainian border for routine military exercises. And as I write this, it appears entirely likely that Ukraine, as a sovereign and democratic country, will cease to exist.

In my film, the central act of betrayal happens when one man falsely accuses another of being an agent of the Western intelligence services, a capital offence in the Soviet Union. This, of course, was supposed to be an artifact of history. But a lot of historical artifacts have been dug up and brushed off. Putin accuses not just one individual Ukrainian, but the entire democratically elected government of Ukraine, and most of its population, of being at once stooges of the decadent West and a band of neo-Nazi fascists bent on genocidal destruction. It doesn’t matter that such contradictions are absurd. Most justifications for war, especially those employed by totalitarian despots, are based on absurdity and lies.

But the West’s failure to contend with Putin is based on its own paradox: both a failure of the imagination and an inability to apply the crudest lessons from the past. What seemed implausibly reckless and brazen yesterday is established fact today. Putin, and tyrants like him, will always take as much as they can. The West’s pattern has been to, noisily, cede everything.

The list is long but, in the main, Putin and Russia have paid no substantial price for their role in the wars in Georgia, Syria and Ukraine; for their documented meddling in the 2016 U.S. election; for diabolically poisoning and imprisoning their critics, like Alexey Navalny. Thus, on the subject of betrayal, the West has repeatedly betrayed those committed to democratic values.

Failure of the imagination, or a failure of courage? The two are related. Putin is certainly audacious, but it is a familiar audacity. Putin hasn’t written a new script but merely adapted an old one. And he’s been able to do it because the West continues to play the role of appeaser. Even in the matter of sanctions – never mind risking the lives of its own soldiers – the West’s response has been both tepid and slow.

Recently, on Echo Moscow, one of the last independent Russian radio stations, Mikhail Khodorkovsky, Russia’s richest man until he fell afoul of Putin and spent a decade behind bars, described the West’s behaviour this way:

Encountering a bully, one has three choices.

You can fight.

You can flee.

Or you can berate him from a distance.

When Western leaders and the Western polity care more about the price of totalitarianism than “the price at the pump,” we can have a genuine conversation about safeguarding freedom and democracy and defending the world order.

As for my film, the contingency plan is to shoot in Georgia.

