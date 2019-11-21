RBC Taylor Prize to end after 20 years of celebrating non-fiction

After 20 years of celebrating non-fiction writing, organizers say the RBC Taylor Prize will shut down next year.
The Charles Taylor Foundation says the prize, which comes with a $30,000 cheque, will be awarded for the last time in March.
First awarded in 2000, the prize honours late Canadian writer and historian Charles Taylor’s commitment to literary non-fiction.
In a news release Thursday, the foundation says it became clear in recent years that its original mandate had been “more than fulfilled.”
It says trustees and prize sponsor RBC Wealth Management conducted an “in-depth analysis” of the state of literary non-fiction and found the genre has developed into “a major component of Canadian publishing.”
The foundation says it will hold a celebration of all past laureates before the final winner is announced.