 Skip to main content

Books

Register
AdChoices

RBC Taylor Prize to end after 20 years of celebrating non-fiction

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Kate Harris reacts to being named the 2019 RBC Taylor Prize recipient for Lands of Lost Borders: Out of Bounds on the Silk Road, during a gala luncheon at the King Edward Hotel, in Toronto, on March 4, 2019.

Tijana Martin/The Globe and Mail

After 20 years of celebrating non-fiction writing, organizers say the RBC Taylor Prize will shut down next year.

The Charles Taylor Foundation says the prize, which comes with a $30,000 cheque, will be awarded for the last time in March.

First awarded in 2000, the prize honours late Canadian writer and historian Charles Taylor’s commitment to literary non-fiction.

Story continues below advertisement

In a news release Thursday, the foundation says it became clear in recent years that its original mandate had been “more than fulfilled.”

It says trustees and prize sponsor RBC Wealth Management conducted an “in-depth analysis” of the state of literary non-fiction and found the genre has developed into “a major component of Canadian publishing.”

The foundation says it will hold a celebration of all past laureates before the final winner is announced.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter