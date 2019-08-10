Remembering Toni Morrison through poetry

We all know Toni Morrison through her writing and film. I had the privilege of attending a reading she gave and of meeting her briefly. Her sincerity and the power of her words never fail to impress. She combined extraordinary tenderness and sensitivity with passion. I shall never forget her.
I hear you, Toni Morrison,
Your words rising on a Southern morn
Scented honeysuckle sweet with dew
Like the mist before a storm.
I hear you, Toni Morrison
Your sobs, your anger crackling
Like heat lightening in July
Tearing through your pages.
I hear you, Toni Morrison
Your dream like yesterday,
Woven with strands of hope
Imbued with knowing despair.
My eyes can no longer close
So much the tears flow,
So little changes.
I hear shards of shattering glass
Scarring the heart of the land
Like branding irons
Searing sadness into the hills of history,
So much to overcome.
Dr. Roseann O’Reilly Runte is president and CEO of the Canada Foundation for Innovation.
