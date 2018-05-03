Review: Dimitri Nasrallah’s The Bleeds a sardonic look at global affairs

- Title: The Bleeds
- Author: Dimitri Nasrallah
- Publisher: Esplanade
- Pages: 202 pages
- Price: $19.95
Dimitri Nasrallah’s latest since his acclaimed 2011 novel Niko adds to the literature of the Arab Spring. In The Bleeds, Beirut-born Montreal writer Nasrallah rejects writing about a real-world regime, instead inventing a small country (formerly a British colony) between the Caucasus and the Middle East. In doing so, he has created an allegory about power within a dictatorship – and the foreign powers that allow it. In the 50 years since Blanco Bleed negotiated sovereignty, the Bleeds have never lost an election. Blanco’s son, Mustafa, has made sure of it. But Mustafa is aging and since handing down the presidency to his son – who is more interested in partying – he’s lost control. There’s a concurrent power play: the British, American, Russian and Chinese interests vying for control of the country’s rich uranium deposits. Artfully told with clips from “The Nation” (the state mouthpiece) and “Transfusion Blog” (the online voice of dissent), this is a sardonic look at global affairs, where the people most easily forgotten are the ones dying in the public square.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading…
Read most recent letters to the editor.