Review: Fen Osler Hampson’s Master of Persuasion examines Brian Mulroney’s foreign policy

Open this photo in gallery U.S. President Ronald Reagan, left, and Prime Minister Brian Mulroney laugh together at the G7 in Toronto on June 21, 1988. Erik Christensen/The Globe and Mail

Title: Master of Persuasion: Brian Mulroney’s Global Legacy

Master of Persuasion: Brian Mulroney’s Global Legacy Author: Fen Osler Hampson

Fen Osler Hampson Publisher: Signal

Signal Pages: 288

Brian Mulroney had many domestic triumphs and crushing defeats but the influence he wielded on the global stage and the remarkable personal bonds forged with American presidents must count as his greatest achievements in advancing Canada’s national interest.

In sharp contrast to the wary anti-Americanism of Pierre Elliott Trudeau, Canada’s 18th prime minister used his considerable powers of personal persuasion to win the confidence of Ronald Reagan, George H. W. Bush and Bill Clinton.

Those relationships paved the way for the landmark Canada-U.S. trade pact and later the North American free-trade agreement that created millions of jobs for Canadians and doubled this country’s GDP. Without Mulroney’s charm, determination and negotiating skills, it is doubtful that Canada would have secured the two free-trade deals or the all-important Acid Rain Treaty.

Mulroney’s international ambitions led him to stand with African leaders against South Africa’s apartheid system, despite strong opposition from President Reagan and Britain’s Margaret Thatcher. He ushered Canada into the Organization of American States (OAS) and helped create La Francophonie.

Fen Osler Hampson, Chancellor’s Professor at Carleton University, has set out to the write the first academic book on Mulroney’s foreign policy, aptly named Master of Persuasion.

In the foreword, former U.S. secretary of state James A. Baker III writes: “Brian Mulroney understood that one of the major sources of Canada’s global influence rested on building strong and durable ties with the United States and its leaders. That platform lent credibility and leverage to Canada’s global engagements, but also showed that Canada could be a major, global player while simultaneously enjoying positive and constructive relations with its southern neighbour.”

Hampson details in well-written prose the dramatic behind-the-scenes negotiations on the Canada-U.S. and NAFTA trade pacts that are particularly relevant in today’s difficult talks to modernize NAFTA. It explains why Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland were keen to enlist Mulroney as a key adviser and interlocutor with the Trump administration.

One of Mulroney’s shining moments was his campaign within the Commonwealth to end apartheid and impose sanctions on South African’s white regime. I covered those summits and can attest to Mulroney’s eloquence in standing up to Thatcher. In one feisty exchange in Vancouver, Hampson writes that Mulroney asked the Iron Lady if she would be so opposed to sanctions if South Africa was populated by 25 million white people who were ruled by four million black people.

At home, senior mandarins were not inclined to put human rights on the foreign-policy pedestal and the business community objected to strengthening the code of conduct in its dealings with Pretoria. But Mulroney understood that this was a moral crusade for justice and he gave solace to an imprisoned Nelson Mandela, who later acknowledged Canada’s crucial role in ending apartheid.

Equally revealing is the resistance within Canada’s foreign affairs establishment to Canada joining the OAS, largely because they accepted Pierre Trudeau’s assessment that the OAS was dominated by the Americans. To which Mulroney replied: “Well there is truth in that, in which case I think we should probably resign from the NATO and the G7, and probably the United Nations because of the influence the Americans had.”

Hampson devotes an early chapter to Mulroney’s swift response to the 1984-85 Ethiopian famine. Both Thatcher and Reagan were virulent anti-communists and shunned any help to Ethiopia’s Marxist regime. Undaunted, Mulroney believed mass starvation trumped Cold War ideologies and marshalled domestic and international efforts to feed starving Ethiopians.

What is most illuminating is how Mulroney used his personal ties to Presidents Reagan and Bush to insert himself as a player on everything from the first Gulf War, to the disintegration of the Soviet Union and the unification of Germany, and as a credible voice at the G7 table. Hampson recounts how Thatcher and European leaders had plotted to keep Canada and Italy out of economic discussions at the G7 until Reagan intervened. “I don’t want to be part of any club that doesn’t include Canada,” Reagan declared, ending all further discussion on that subject.

Mulroney was often ridiculed at home for being too cozy with U.S. leaders but he never sacrificed Canada’s sovereignty in doing so and believed profoundly that this was the best way to advance the country’s national interest. He turned down persistent pleas from Reagan to join the U.S. “Star Wars” anti-ballistic missile system and continued Canada’s engagement with Fidel Castro’s Cuba.

Hampson is a fan of Mr. Mulroney and there is little criticism of his subject. He is quick to attack Pierre Trudeau, for example, for turning a blind eye to Robert Mugabe’s murderous rein in Zimbabwe but fails to acknowledge that Mr. Mulroney was no better.

Still, this is a long-overdue examination of Mulroney’s foreign policy. One hopes that other scholars will take up the pen and delve into Mulroney’s far more controversial domestic legacy.