Review: Memoir from Obama staffer light on politics, heavy on the personal

From the Corner of the Oval: A Memoir

By Beck Dorey-Stein

Spiegel & Grau, 352 pages

There are two ways of embarking upon Beck Dorey-Stein’s new book, From The Corner of the Oval. The first approach – as a political memoir of her time as a staffer in the Obama White House – will lead to great disappointment. The second – as a bildungsroman from a young woman who happens to pass her late twenties working in pre-Trump Washington – will result in a much more rewarding reading experience.

Dorey-Stein was a stenographer in the White House from 2012 until early 2017, which meant she was part of a team of people whose sole job was to record and then transcribe for posterity the president’s speeches, press briefings, and any other public remarks. Standing apart from the media scrum, she travelled the world with a recorder in hand, forever on the sidelines of history, part of the furniture of government. (Not unlike a couch or a bedframe, she actually found this job through Craigslist). So no, this is not a window into how policy was made, or behind-the-scenes on palace intrigue in Barack Obama’s administration.

What it is, however, is the kind of historical document that will keep you reading well past your bedtime. Dorey-Stein went from an unemployed college grad to flying on Air Force One almost overnight, and, as a Washington outsider, records the kind of details that, like, you really want to know. A runner, she ended up on treadmills in hotel gyms beside Obama so often that she had an intimate knowledge of POTUS’s plantar fasciitis. She got mean-girled by an intimidating staffer she calls The Rattler, after her jangling arm bangles and viper-ish tendencies. She devotes endless pages to the off-duty drinking of political operatives and journalists alike, and introduced this reader at least to the Cape Codder, a vodka-cranberry concoction she drank from Malaysia to Martha’s Vineyard.

And while Dorey-Stein does touch on where she was or what the mood was like during the “big” events of Obama’s presidency – Sandy Hook, San Bernadino, the Boston Marathon – the dramatic heart of this book lies in her own personal turmoil. Once the logistics of rushing to briefings and staking a seat in the back of Air Force One have been mastered, stenography is hardly rocket science, and Dorey-Stein begins to question, well, what she’s doing with her life, especially when surrounded by people who seem to have so much purpose. At the same time, she becomes entangled with an Obama aide she calls Jason, and they have an on-off affair that involves both cheating on their respective partners and more than one tearful, intense conversation in the front seat of his vintage station wagon.

Remove the backdrop of the Obama administration and Dorey-Stein’s story is not remarkable. She has boy drama, she has (several) quarter-life crises, she learns to lean on the female friendships she forms within the Obama’s orbit. Her actual prose can tend toward the trying-just-a-bit-too-hard, and yes, it does at times get a little navel-gazey. But Dorey-Stein has extraordinary powers of observation, and more than that, a fearless emotional honesty. She may not always express herself particularly elegantly, but Dorey-Stein does have a gift for letting her reader feel what she was feeling – whether it was while drinking champagne with Michelle Obama in Marine One, sitting in a church pew as Obama eulogizes the Charleston pastor murdered by a white supremacist, and perhaps most especially, on the day that the Obamas moved out, and Donald Trump moved in.

Open this photo in gallery Beck Dorey-Stein.

That leads of course, to the third way in which you can enjoy From The Corner of the Oval: As an escape to a simpler time, when chaos was not business as usual, “yes, we can” was not a rallying cry, not a lament, and, well, like Dorey-Stein herself, we thought the story being written might have a happy ending.