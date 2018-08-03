Review: Yvan Alagbé's comic collection Yellow Negroes and Other Imaginary Creatures

Yellow Negroes and Other Imaginary Creatures, by Yvan Alagbé, translated by Donald Nicholson-Smith
New York Review Comics, 112 pages, $29.95
What it’s about: A landmark of French comics, this decades-spanning collection of terse, leery stories sketches the lives of immigrants torn between France and Africa. Yvan Alagbé is an artist of extraordinary empathy and moral clarity, alive to the struggles of people who quietly yearn for dignity or love in their precarious existences.
What you see here: In the title story, young Alain scams money from needy Mario, once a French-Algerian police lieutenant, who deludes Alain’s family of Beninese immigrants with the promise of legal papers. Alagbé’s daring, confrontational brushwork fluidly mixes sturdy figures, suggestive fragments and allusive symbols.
Read if you like: Gustave Flaubert’s exemplary tale The Legend of Saint Julian the Hospitaller and the boldly patterned portraits of Malian photographer Seydou Keïta are both touchstones in the text. But I am also reminded of Claire Denis’s alternately rapturous and desperate films about the lives of black communities in Parisian banlieues, from No Fear, No Die to 35 Shots of Rum.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.