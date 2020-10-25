RM Vaughan appreciation: ‘RM consistently showed me kindness and generosity – a reminder of how vital kindness from strangers is’

Open this photo in gallery RM Vaughan. Handout

I met RM Vaughan just once – in 2013, at Videofag, a multimedia arts space in downtown Toronto. Our conversation was brief. I was shy, knowing and admiring him as a respected writer, and was even more bashful when he warmly complimented me on my earlier performance there.

A few weeks later, on a whim, I messaged him to ask if he would blurb my first novel, She of the Mountains. At the time, I was a newbie, a still self-published writer with very few industry connections. He surprisingly agreed, and soon after he sent me a glowing blurb that was almost a page long.

I remember reading what he wrote and crying in the lobby of Toronto’s Carleton Cinema because his gesture implied that I didn’t need to be a “somebody” to be seen.

Throughout our sparse interactions, RM consistently showed me kindness and generosity – a reminder of how vital kindness from strangers is. I hope I can be as kind and generous as RM was to me.

