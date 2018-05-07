Robert Hilburn on writing Paul Simon’s biography and what’s missing from music today

Hello Paul Simon, our old friend. With his eloquent and comprehensive new biography Paul Simon: The Life, the music journalist and author Robert Hilburn not only examines the personal life and professional career of the great American singer-songwriter, but also the artistic process at work. The Globe and Mail spoke with Hilburn, critic and music editor at the Los Angeles Times from 1970 to 2005, by phone.

Paul Simon and Elton John have announced their upcoming tours will be their last, and Neil Diamond has also retired from the road. Is it an end of an era, the last of the anthemic singer-songwriters?

It goes through cycles. What’s amazing is how rock ’n’ roll lasted. It started losing its commercial power in the late 1990s. But think of swing, which we think of as this big music before rock ’n’ roll. It only lasted five years in total. So, rock going 50 years is amazing, because young people want new things.

But think about the songs of Simon, John and Diamond. Multiple generations know the words and melodies, and it cuts through genres. Will we see that again?

Again, things change. The internet has changed how young people listen to music. Television programs like American Idol changed how people listen to music. It was no longer the songwriters that we celebrated, it was the singers. If you look at Billboard magazine charts, for most songs back in the day you’d see one writer listed. Now they have eight or 10 writers listed for a single song.

A devil’s advocate might ask why that matters. Can’t a team produce great, memorable songs?

What you lose in that, in many case, is the thoughtful vision. That’s what brought me to rock ’n’ roll. I loved Elvis Presley and I loved Chuck Berry, but I would have gone on to something else if Dylan and the Beatles had not brought thought and adult imagination to it. Without people like Dylan and the Beatles and people like Paul Simon, I think rock ’n’ roll would have died out like Dixieland jazz. They gave adults something to feel. They had the energy and the rebellion of rock ’n’ roll and the imagination and thought of adults.

What about the role of the troubadour, specifically. You start your book with the story of Simon singing The Boxer on Saturday Night Live, after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Who’s replacing a Paul Simon in that role?

There are people around, like Jason Isbell. There’s a fellow named Father John Misty, who I think is very good. But it’s limited, and they don’t get the commercial attention. There’s not a lot out there today that is very interesting to me, on a thoughtful level. It’s more spectacle. It’s more entertainment designed.

What about hip hop? Kendrick Lamar just won a Pulitzer. Can we say that today’s rapper is yesterday’s troubadour?

Kendrick Lamar is a great, great thinker. He’s a tremendous artist. But I think he tends to be the exception. Outside of hip hop, I don’t think there’s a lot of thought. And while hip hop has some really good artists, it’s not transmitted in the easy, everyone-can-sing-it, everyone-can-do-it style of the troubadour. There’s not the one person – the James Taylor singing Fire and Rain or John Prine or Paul Simon.

I wanted to tell his life story, as a biography should. But my subtheme was “how does artistry come about and does someone maintain it?” I wanted to use Paul Simon as a case study on artistry. He was a guy who from 1964 to his last album a year ago never lost it.

Open this photo in gallery Paul Simon performs onstage during the Brooks Brothers Bicentennial Celebration at Jazz At Lincoln Center on April 25, 2018 in New York. Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

You use a quote from Ralph Gleason, who said songwriting in the 1960s was taken out of the hands of the hacks and given over to the poets. But Simon was a hack before he was a poet, right?

He was a young person who had no idea what great songwriting was in the beginning. Whatever he heard on the radio was what he wanted to do. He didn’t want to be a great artist. He wanted to be a success.

Don McLean once told me, quite emphatically, that literacy was what was missing with today’s songwriting. Simon had that in spades, didn’t he?

That didn’t happen by accident. He took certain literature classes at Queen’s College that he points to over and over again. There were teachers who introduced him to the real him. He had folk music. He had Joan Baez. He had Dylan. He had people writing meaningful things, and he could apply all this literary edge he had to folk music. Without all that, I’m not sure he would have made the leap.

Your breakdown of how The Sound of Silence came to be is fascinating. We see Simon’s method, his artistry.

It’s a fascinating way he writes songs. He doesn’t think about the theme first. He plays the guitar or the piano until something he plays strikes him as evocative. Then he asks himself, “What am I feeling?” He tries to understand the music, then he starts writing lines, with every line based on the previous one. Putting those lines together, he discovers what the theme is, and what the song is.

The Sound of Silence is about loss, after the assassination of John F. Kennedy, written in a pitch-black bathroom. But it’s also the birth of Simon as the songwriter we know today, right?

Yes. For two days after the assassination, Paul was despondent, in his bedroom. He had already begun to realize he wanted to write these folk songs that say something meaningful. He would go into the bathroom and turn off the lights. It was just him alone, trying to find his own voice. He comes up with the line, “Hello darkness, my old friend.” The darkness, of course, is the bathroom. But also it’s the assassination and the mood of the country. That depth and going through that process is what triggered his artistry. The amazing thing is that he never lost track of it.

Paul Simon’s final tour begins May 16 at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena.