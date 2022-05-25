Roland Gulliver on Jan. 22, 2020.Fred Lum

When Roland Gulliver last did an interview with this newspaper in January, 2020, it was a heady time. The English-born Scot had just left his position as associate director at the Edinburgh Book Festival to assume the mantle of director of the Toronto International Festival of Authors (TIFA). He was the first non-Canadian and only the third person, period, to do so.

What he calls “depressing” politics around Brexit had factored into Gulliver’s decision to leave Britain. He describes himself as “a fan of the whole idea of being European,” a fandom he’d exercised via a six-year stint in Brussels as arts manager for the British Council. Coming to Toronto would be a fresh start in a place he found relaxing and inspiring. As for the festival, he had big plans.

But like most plans laid at that particular precipice in time, Gulliver’s – at least some of them – would have to wait. Of necessity because of the pandemic, his first two festivals with TIFA were moved online, while Gulliver himself, after a brief touchdown in Toronto, retreated back to Scotland, where he directed the festival remotely.

One of Gulliver’s plans was for a crime and mystery festival in the mould of those he knew from Britain, such as Bloody Scotland, Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival in Harrogate, the Noirwich Crime Writing Festival, or Iceland Noir in Reykjavik.

Now, after a two-year delay, the inaugural Motive Crime & Mystery Festival will join their ranks, taking place over three days in early June at TIFA’s long-time home, Harbourfront Centre. The format is hybrid: 40 in-person events and 13 digital ones. With 100 authors involved, it’s already the largest such festival in Canada.

Gulliver mentions that on his early visits here, he’d been struck by how passionate Canadians were about crime and mystery. Pressed on that point – are they really? – more than other nationalities? – he’s genially adamant. They are, he says. It’s a proclivity he associates with a general love of storytelling – which is what mystery is, boiled to its essence – short stories being another genre he feels Canadians, along with the Irish, are notably at home with.

Naturally, many of Canada’s current high-profile practitioners of the form will be at Motive, among them Linwood Barclay, Shari Lapena, Ian Hamilton, Robyn Harding, Thomas King, editor Nita Prose (whose January debut, The Maid, became an immediate New York Times bestseller), and former Supreme Court chief justice Beverley McLachlin, whose second legal thriller came out last fall.

Of course Scotland, Gulliver’s base until so recently, is no slouch when it comes to producing mystery writers either. Witness the rise of the “tartan noir” phenomenon – often attributed to the late William McIlvanney – not to mention beloved writers such as Ian Rankin, Val McDermid and Louise Welsh, to name but a few.

McDermid, an old acquaintance of Gulliver’s, is cued up for several Motive events, including an exploration of Agatha Christie’s canon as part of a rereading series – introduced at the 2020 edition of TIFA – whose aim is to revisit influential classics.

Says Gulliver: “All writers are readers, and although we’re a festival of authors, it’s about reading. It’s about why books work, why that one book will work. All those Agatha Christies – what was it about them that connected with our brains and hearts and emotions? Bringing in writers to talk about their work, it’s almost like revealing the exoskeleton underneath a great story.”

McDermid has also been enticed to perform with the band she fronts, The Fun Lovin’ Crime Writers, whose other personnel, true to billing, includes crime writers Mark Billingham, Chris Brookmyre, Doug Johnstone, Stuart Neville and Luca Veste – all of whom are participating in some of the festival’s writerly events as well. (The band, Gulliver assures me, isn’t just a novelty act. They performed at the Glastonbury Festival in 2019, and just recently at The Queen’s Hall in Edinburgh.)

Is he a fan of crime and mystery himself? Gulliver nods enthusiastically. He’s currently reading Neville’s House of Ashes and Ryan Gattis, whose deeply researched books focus on gang culture in 1990s, post-riots Los Angeles. (As director of a festival as wide-ranging as TIFA, Gulliver has to read omnivorously, which he does; but when asked what his true happy place is, genre-wise, he concedes it’s probably poetry.)

In addition to masterclasses and live conversations (one of which is on the ethics of crime writing), Motive has partnered with Nordic Bridges – a year-long celebration of Nordic art across Canada, led by Harbourfront Centre – to present a spotlight on the ever-popular Nordic noir subgenre, which will feature Iceland’s Lilja Sigurdardottir, Danish-Greenlander Mads Peder Nordbo and Norway’s Gunnar Staalesen.

For kids, there’s a free scavenger-hunt-cum-mystery-puzzle, created by theatre company Visible Fictions, at the Brampton Library. The festival itself opens with American author Kathy Reichs presenting the 21st installment in her Temperance Brennan series, Cold Cold Bones.

Gulliver acknowledges that being forced to go online during the pandemic wasn’t all bad. Part of his vision for TIFA had entailed migrating more into the digital realm, though not, obviously, to the degree he was compelled.

Under his wing, TIFA has produced podcasts, animation, a video installation with the Toronto Writers Collective, and a useful interactive map of small presses in Canada. Moving online also helped the festival access a more international audience, and, encouragingly, a younger one: analytics showed that TIFA’s engagement with the coveted 18 to 34 demographic was higher during lockdown than it had been at the in-person festival.

Does he have a takeaway from his two-year baptism by digital fire? Gulliver pauses a beat. “What’s been proven is that there is something fundamental to our well-being to be able to read books and stories which is different from watching television or film. So yes, it’s entertainment; yes, it’s a pastime, but actually there’s a space where books can be central to recovery or well-being or understanding trauma.”

Still, he’s thrilled to be going back to in-person programming, where he feels the spark for future events happens far more organically.

He’s also, finally, getting his Canadian sea legs. July marks a full year since his arrival, in the corporeal sense.

Gulliver and his partner, Janet Smyth, a freelance arts programmer who worked with him at the Edinburgh Book Festival and who’s done children’s events for TIFA, have been exploring the city by foot and bike from their high-rise condo near Queen’s Park, an area they chose for its centrality, and because they wanted a different experience than the one they’d come from in Edinburgh, where they lived in a small house on the outskirts of the city. (Part of the calculus of running a festival like TIFA, Gulliver says, is figuring out how to navigate the practicalities, say, of a tidal wave of Blue Jays fans spilling out onto nearby streets.)

About the city, he speaks with the zeal of the converted, singling out for praise Toronto’s much-ballyhooed cultural diversity. He’s new enough that he still sees winter (that “real proper cold”) as an adventure. Give him time.

Expand your mind and build your reading list with the Books newsletter. Sign up today.