Copies of the Dutch edition of Canadian author Rosemary Sullivan's The Betrayal of Anne Frank on display in a bookshop in The Hague on Feb. 2.SEM VAN DER WAL/AFP/Getty Images

HarperCollins and Canadian author Rosemary Sullivan are standing by a recently published book about an investigation into who betrayed Anne Frank – despite intense backlash that has seen the Dutch version of the book pulled from store shelves.

Ms. Sullivan says that, in her 40 years in publishing, she has never experienced anything like this.

Their comments followed the announcement by Dutch publisher Ambo Anthos that, effective immediately, The Betrayal of Anne Frank: A Cold Case Investigation would no longer be available – after a scathing report was released last week by a group of Dutch historians.

One of the report’s authors, Bart van der Boom, has called the book “shockingly flawed” and its conclusion – that a Jewish man informed the Nazis of the Frank family’s hiding place – “entirely fanciful.” In an interview with The Globe last week, he called on HarperCollins to retract it.

“Their research is downright amateurish,” said Dr. Van der Boom, who is a lecturer at Leiden University. “The book is riddled with mistakes. It is downright silly.”

He also called on Ms. Sullivan to distance herself from the team’s conclusion. “She has written a book on the basis of some very flawed information. She has been not well served by her researchers. These researchers have made an utter mess of things,” he said.

Ms. Sullivan is standing firm. “Although I was not involved in the research process, I have full confidence in the investigation led by Vince Pankoke into the betrayal of Anne Frank,” she wrote in an e-mail to The Globe and Mail last week.

She was commissioned to write the book documenting the findings of an investigation into who betrayed the Frank family and the other Jews hiding in the now-famous Secret Annex in Amsterdam during the Second World War.

On Aug. 4, 1944, the annex was raided by the Gestapo and Dutch police, and the eight people hiding there were sent to concentration camps. Only Anne’s father, Otto Frank, survived.

Anne’s diary, which she kept while in hiding, was retrieved by a family friend after the arrests and published after the war. It became one of the most widely read accounts of life under Nazi occupation and made Anne arguably the most famous victim of the Holocaust.

Decades later, a mystery remained: Who, if anyone, tipped off the Nazis about the hiding place?

The investigation, spearheaded by a Dutch filmmaker and a journalist and led by Mr. Pankoke, a retired FBI researcher, employed a large team of investigators and used artificial intelligence to sort through the mounds of documents they uncovered.

After years of research, the team concluded that the culprit was likely Arnold van den Bergh, a member of the Jewish Council, which was forced to implement Nazi policies in Amsterdam but also tried to provide support for the community. The cold case team has said it is 85-per-cent certain of its findings. (In an interview with The Globe in January, Ms. Sullivan said the team was 95-per-cent sure.)

The findings were documented in Ms. Sullivan’s book, which was released to a great deal of media attention in January.

The team relied heavily on an anonymous note sent to Otto Frank, after he returned from Auschwitz, that identified Mr. Van den Bergh as the informant.

A notary before the war, Mr. Van den Bergh had the motive (keeping his family safe), the opportunity (he had connections to high-ranking Nazis) and the information (a list of addresses where Jews were hiding), according to the cold case team.

The response to the book is worthy of a book itself.

Some historians immediately raised red flags about the research and took exception to the conclusion. Particularly concerning, some said, was the assertion that the Jewish Council would have had lists of Jews’ hiding places.

After the initial backlash, Ambo Anthos sent an internal e-mail saying it would look into the historians’ concerns.

But Ms. Sullivan said she and the investigators were not informed. They “claimed they had spoken to us,” she told The Globe. “Neither I nor the cold case team were [ever] consulted and were certainly never invited to refute the alleged mistakes.” She said two meetings were set up but both were cancelled – one because of an illness, the second because someone was on holiday.

She said Ambo Anthos has behaved unprofessionally, and that its response was in stark contrast to what she had been told, through Dutch literary agent Marianne Schönbach, in December: that the book had made “a deep impression” on the marketing and PR people at the publishing house. “You did a wonderful, wonderful job,” the e-mail from Ms. Schönbach stated, according to Ms. Sullivan.

Ambo Anthos and the Marianne Schönbach Literary Agency have not responded to e-mails from The Globe requesting an interview.

Soon after the initial criticism, Mr. Pankoke began posting rebuttals to what he has called a “venomous attack” on the cold case team’s website.

Then last week came the historians’ report, almost 70 pages long, with its detailed takedown of the findings in Ms. Sullivan’s book. It refutes the methods and much of the information used by the investigators.

“The book displays a distinct pattern in which assumptions are made by the [Cold Case Team], held to be true a moment later, and then used as a building block for the next step in the train of logic. This makes the entire book a shaky house of cards,” the report states.

The report says the evidence against Mr. Van den Bergh is weak, built on presuppositions and sometimes based on an evidently erroneous reading of sources or fabricated additions. It accuses the cold case team of tunnel vision and cherry-picking facts in pointing the finger at the Jewish notary.

On motive, the report says Mr. Van den Bergh and his family were in hiding long before the Franks were betrayed – which also speaks to the question of opportunity. Further on the question of opportunity, the report takes issue with the conclusion that Mr. Van den Bergh had access to high-ranking German officials.

As for having the information, the report calls absurd the argument that Mr. Van den Bergh would, as a member of the Jewish Council, have had access to a list of where Jews were hiding. The idea that the Jewish Council would have had such lists has been the focus of much of the outrage; many experts have said that is preposterous.

But Mr. Pankoke said the team found several documented instances of lists of hiding addresses possessed by people within the Jewish Council.

Also, he wrote, if someone had a vendetta against Mr. Van den Bergh (and thus sent the anonymous note accusing him), why would that note be sent to Otto Frank rather than an official body investigating Dutch collaboration with the Nazis during the occupation?

But the report says the cold case team took too much stock of the anonymous note and that such accusations were rampant in the postwar period – something anyone with serious knowledge of that time in history would know.

“My students wouldn’t get away with this shoddy work,” Dr. Van der Boom told The Globe, adding that it was “utterly crazy” to launch such an accusation. “The material has no credibility at all.”

Dr. Van der Boom, who himself is about to publish a book about the Jewish Council, charged that the team used “naive circular logic” and was out of its depth.

“I can’t imagine that Mrs. Sullivan will stick to this,” he said. “She should save her reputation now. She should just say: Okay, I wrote this. I trusted that people would give me reliable information, but clearly they didn’t.”

Ms. Sullivan is defending the research. She points out that the conclusions were also informed by the lengths to which Otto Frank and Miep Gies, one of the people who helped hide the Franks and the other people in the annex, went to protect the identity of the betrayer, which the investigation believes they knew.

“It is the critics who refer to Van den Bergh as a ‘traitor.’ The team is always careful to see him as a victim whose motive was to save his family from deportation and death under the Nazi occupation,” she wrote in a statement.

She also takes exception to the recent identification in media reports of Mr. Van den Bergh’s granddaughter. While she is mentioned in the book, she is not named, in an effort to protect her identity.

HarperCollins, in a statement, said it continues to stand by the publication of the book.

“While we recognize there has been some criticism to the findings, the investigation was done with respect and the utmost care for an extremely sensitive topic.”

