 Skip to main content

Books

Register
AdChoices

Shortlist announced for final RBC Taylor Prize

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Globe and Mail investigative reporter Robyn Doolittle is nominated for Had It Coming.

Handout

Non-fiction reads about topics ranging from #MeToo to mosquitoes are in running for the final RBC Taylor Prize.

Canadian literary legend Margaret Atwood named the five finalists vying for the honour, which comes with a $30,000 cheque, at a Toronto event Wednesday morning.

Globe and Mail investigative reporter Robyn Doolittle is nominated for Had It Coming about justice in the age of #MeToo.

Story continues below advertisement

B.C.-based journalist Jessica McDiarmid has been shortlisted for Highway of Tears about the northern stretch of highway where a number of Indigenous women have been murdered or gone missing.

Historian Timothy Winegard received a nod for his look at one of humanity’s deadliest pests, The Mosquito, while science writer Ziya Tong is nominated for puncturing preconceptions in The Reality Bubble.

Rounding out the shortlist is journalist Mark Bourrie for Bush Runner, a biography of swashbuckling fur trader Pierre-Esprit Radisson, who helped found the Hudson’s Bay Company.

Late last year, organizers announced that the 2020 Taylor Prize will be the last after 20 years of celebrating Canadian literary non-fiction.

The winner will be announced at a Toronto luncheon on March 2.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies