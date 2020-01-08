Shortlist announced for final RBC Taylor Prize

Non-fiction reads about topics ranging from #MeToo to mosquitoes are in running for the final RBC Taylor Prize.
Canadian literary legend Margaret Atwood named the five finalists vying for the honour, which comes with a $30,000 cheque, at a Toronto event Wednesday morning.
Globe and Mail investigative reporter Robyn Doolittle is nominated for Had It Coming about justice in the age of #MeToo.
B.C.-based journalist Jessica McDiarmid has been shortlisted for Highway of Tears about the northern stretch of highway where a number of Indigenous women have been murdered or gone missing.
Historian Timothy Winegard received a nod for his look at one of humanity’s deadliest pests, The Mosquito, while science writer Ziya Tong is nominated for puncturing preconceptions in The Reality Bubble.
Rounding out the shortlist is journalist Mark Bourrie for Bush Runner, a biography of swashbuckling fur trader Pierre-Esprit Radisson, who helped found the Hudson’s Bay Company.
Late last year, organizers announced that the 2020 Taylor Prize will be the last after 20 years of celebrating Canadian literary non-fiction.
The winner will be announced at a Toronto luncheon on March 2.