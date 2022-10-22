Who is Mandy – and why are their salads a constant presence on The Globe and Mail’s cookbook bestseller lists? Even in fall, when surely our appetites turn to heartier fare than lettuce, however artfully presented?

To unravel this culinary literary mystery, we should start with the simple fact that there is, in fact, a real Mandy behind Mandy’s Gourmet Salads, the cookbook released in 2020 that continues to sell enough copies to fairly reliably crack the top 10 list each week.

That’s Mandy Wolfe, a former teacher and home cook whose garden-fresh, vinaigrette-doused salads – and huge chocolate chip cookies – were so good that her sister, Rebecca, used to fantasize about them when she was living in New York, then in the midst of a chopped salad boom. (This was in the late 1990s, by the way, when the chokehold kale salad would one day have on menus wasn’t even a pine-nut-tossed twinkle in the zeitgeist’s eye.) Long story short, Rebecca moved back to her hometown of Montreal, and, in 2004, convinced her sister that her cilantro-and-mint mix was the stuff to build empires on – and turns out, she was right.

Handout

That year, the pair opened their first salad bar in the back of a clothing store. That three-foot counter – known then as Coco Cafe – is still there, the long lineups that soon snaked past the racks of sweaters an early indication of the success to come.

You’ll know this, of course, if you’ve ever stood in the lunch-time lineups at one of their ultra-Instagrammable locations – seven in Montreal and one in Toronto – although you might not be aware, as you’re shoveling that Lumberjack Salad into your gob with their signature gold forks, that the road to this kind of success, the sort that can spawn a bestseller, has as many twists-and-turns as their loaded gourmet salads have elements. (And to extend the metaphor even further, some of those moments have been as acidic as a badly-balanced dressing, like when Chanel’s legal department demanded they change their business’s original name.)

Those stories, however, are the joy of this cookbook, which weaves tales from the small business trenches – I mean, who doesn’t want to know how you grow from a three-foot lunch counter to employing 400 people? – with expansive philosophizing on the golden ratio of salad construction to keep sogginess at bay. (A balance of soft – like silky spinach leaves or ripe cheese – and hard, as in crunchy pita chips or carrots – is key, apparently.) As a cookbook, it’s also laudably clear and uncomplicated, and far more inspiring than a book whose instructions are usually “put everything in a bowl and toss” has any right to be.

Case in point? Their fan-fave Habibi Salad, inspired by Mandy’s husband’s Lebanese roots, a warming riot of lentils, chickpeas and quinoa that practically grins when topped with their signature Turmeric Tahini dressing. Or, perfect for this time of year, their walnut-y, roasted sweet potato-y Wild Sage Salad, which is like Thanksgiving dinner in a bowl, except if it moved to L.A. and became a yoga instructor. Both of these recipes hit a wholesome sweet spot, combining nutrition, virtue and the kind of crack-it-open-twice-a-week ease that sees dust gathering on your food delivery apps.

The success of this cookbook – and its recent sequel, More Mandy’s, out a few weeks ago – also lies in the fact that, title aside, there are actually non-salad recipes to be found here, many inspired by the Wolfes’ Jewish heritage, remixed with their favourites from Montreal’s buzzy food scene and inspired by the seasonal produce coming into their kitchens. When it comes to their second cookbook, in fact, I’d argue that these non-leafy entrants are stronger than their cruciferous counterparts. The Curried Lentil soup, for example, redeems every other bland attempt you’ve made before, and the Blueberry Citrus Cake is a cinnamon-y dream served warmed and topped with heavy cream, and, well, the personification of “chef’s kiss.”

Expand your mind and build your reading list with the Books newsletter. Sign up today.