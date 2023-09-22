Gull Island, Anna Porter (Simon & Schuster Canada, 256 pages) The sixth mystery novel by Anna Porter has a good setting and premise. Jude goes to her family’s island cottage in Georgian Bay. She is on a mission from her mother, looking for her missing father’s will. Something bad happened at the cottage two years before but Jude doesn’t tell us what. Meanwhile, there are strange things she does tell us: Pictures of her have been removed while photos of her rather nasty sister remain; memories of the family are mixed and vexed.

We quickly learn that Jude is an alcoholic, recently divorced, and the family she’s recalling is rich and classically dysfunctional. Her mother is cold and distant and now sinking into dementia. She and her sister have never been close and her father was a chilly and chilling man more interested in money than family. Jude drinks and remembers and things go bump in the night. Then a storm comes in and sweeps away her boat, the only way off the island. As Jude drifts into a nightmare, it’s never clear if she’s imagining things or if it’s all real.

For a novel of psychological suspense to work, the reader has to feel some empathy or sympathy for the tormented soul at the centre, and Jude’s character doesn’t achieve that. She can get repetitive and tiresome. This is intentional to develop suspense but it’s a technique that Porter, who writes well, just hasn’t mastered.

The Golden Gate, Amy Chua (Minotaur, 384 pages) Wadded up in this messy book are two great mystery novels. Both are set in Berkeley, Calif., in 1944 and feature homicide cop Al Sullivan. One is about a child who dies in a ritzy hotel. The other is about spies – Japanese and Chinese – and the life of Soong Mei-ling, a.k.a Madame Chiang Kai-Shek, the legendary first lady of China.

Amy Chua, Yale law professor and bestselling author of Battle Hymn of the Tiger Mother, combines these two plotlines with California history and lore, along with engaging characters. Trouble is, attention wavers in the midst of too much historical information and two plots fighting for space.

Sullivan is a biracial cop who passes for white – half Mexican, half Jewish American – in a mixed-race town at a time of extreme racial tensions. He is the lead investigator when Walter Wilkinson, candidate for president, is shot and killed in the storied Claremont Hotel.

This isn’t the first tragedy at the Claremont. Fourteen years before, sisters Iris and Isabella Stratton were playing hide and seek when Iris died in what was considered a terrible accident.

The link between the two deaths is a doll, a Dy-Dee baby found in Wilkinson’s closet. That thread leads Sullivan to the fabulously wealthy and powerful Bainbridge family. There are three beautiful Bainbridge women, one of whom killed Wilkinson. Sullivan just has to prove which one.

How all this gets to Madame Chiang is Chua’s task, and she tries hard – building up minor story lines, tucking in old gossip and providing a different narrator for the social background. This isn’t a quick read because Chua does love to run down research rabbit holes but I’d like to see Sullivan again, pared down to one plot, with more depth.

Reykjavik, Ragnar Jonasson and Katrin Jakobsdottir, translated by Victoria Cribb (Minotaur, 384 pages) Ragnar Jonasson is one of Iceland’s top crime novelists; Katrin Jakobsdottir is the Prime Minister of Iceland. The two have combined talents and interests in this examination of an old cold case, the disappearance of Lara Martinssdottir in 1956. Thirty years later, as Reykjavik prepares to celebrate its 200th anniversary, journalist Valur Robertsson is researching and writing a series about Lara, Iceland’s most famous missing girl. It’s tabloid stuff but Valur knows it will sell. What he doesn’t know is where it will lead.

The plotline of this book, based on the real-life mystery, is pure Jonasson. The political and social twitches are certainly the Prime Minister. It’s very good but, be warned, there’s a twist in the middle that will startle you.

The Raging Storm, Ann Cleeves (Minotaur, 400 pages) When reviewing Ann Cleeves, there’s only one bar, set by Cleeves, and it’s miles-high. The Raging Storm is a good book with a solid plot but it’s not Raven Black or Silent Voices, and Matthew Venn, pleasant as he is, isn’t Jimmy Perez or Vera Stanhope.

This being a Venn book, we’re in North Devon, England, which Cleeves, as always, makes into a central character. The MacGuffin is Jem Rosco, a rascally adventurer with a long history in town, who arrives in the midst of a gale, regales the townies with tales of his adventures and then disappears as quickly as he turned up.

Days later, a storm sweeps in from the Atlantic and the lifeboats are called out. The call turns out to be a hoax but then a dinghy is found and Rosco’s naked corpse is in it. Enter Venn and his team to investigate.

As always, Cleeves builds the suspense and provides the clues, and we discover secrets long buried that lead to murder. We get hints of the religious cult that formed Venn and finally drove him away. What’s missing is Perez’s passion and Stanhope’s cynical intelligence but even a middling Cleeves book is still a is good read.

The Quiet Tenant, Clémence Michallon (Knopf, 320 pages) This is a truly creepy, truly scary, truly good book and it’s Clémence Michallon’s first novel. Expect it to appear on a lot of “best of” lists at year’s end.

Aidan Thomas is a charming young widower with a teenage daughter, Cecilia. He’s a fixture in his little New York town, always ready to lend a hand, participate in local events, help a neighbour. Aidan is also a murderous monster, who’s raped and killed eight women and who has another, who he calls Rachel, locked in a backyard shed.

When Aidan’s wife dies, his in-laws decide to sell the house the family lived in. Rachel knows this means death. Carefully, she persuades Aidan to take her to the new address, as a tenant, a friend down on her luck. Meanwhile, Cecilia, unaware of the handcuffs and sexual abuse Rachel continues to be subjected to, keeps living her ordinary life with the new housemate in background. Then along comes Emily, a local woman who sees Aidan as a potential mate.

Michallon tells the story through the eyes of each woman, who sees only what is before her. Rachel has to survive. And Cecilia and Emily must eventually learn the truth. Or must they? Aidan has thrived for a long time and killing women is his special joy. This one is a psychological thriller of the first order.

Recipes for Murder, Karen Pierce (Countryman Press, 176 pages) This delightful cookbook compiled by Toronto author and Agatha Christie fan Karen Pierce draws from Christie’s own works over a 40-year period.

I tried the Prometheus Lobster Salad from Death in the Clouds (1935) and it was divine. I’ve also decided that my next party has to include Canapes Diane (Three Act Tragedy, 1934). Along with the classic recipes, Pierce includes the history of the book/story where it appears so we have a bit of context. It’s all great fun including some real clunkers such as bacon and banana sandwiches spiced with maple syrup (The Pale Horse, 1961).

Kudos to Pierce for some great detective work uncovering the recipes.