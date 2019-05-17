Summer is coming – Three literary ways to spend the rest of May

Read
Thomas Courchene’s Indigenous Nationals, Canadian Citizens: From First Contact to Canada 150 and Beyond won the Donner Prize, which recognizes the best public-policy work in Canada. The jurors, which included former Bank of Canada governor David Dodge said the book “works to reconcile two competing goals: recognizing Indigenous rights and promoting Canadian economic and resource development.”
Watch
Lucifer’s fourth season is now on Netflix. The series inspired by the Neil Gaiman graphic novel stars Tom Ellis as the Devil; it was cancelled by Fox in 2018 but revived by Netflix. Now we get to find out what happened after detective Chloe Decker finally learned the truth about her partner Lucifer Morningstar.
Do
The Montreal YA Fest is being held May 26 at the Jewish Public Library. The lineup includes S.K. Ali, Tanaz Bhathena, David Robertson, Laura Sebastian and Jeff Zentner. Tickets are $20 until May 25 – $25 if you buy at the door – and include lunch and refreshments.
What are people in Chilliwack reading?
- The Book Man
- Owner: Amber Price
- Where: Chilliwack, B.C.
Each store (it has another branch in Abbotsford) features not only up to a quarter-million books, but also a cat. Owner Amber Price says the book that has been doing well is Chad Reimer’s Before We Lost the Lake: A Natural and Human History of Sumas Valley. “He’s a local author who has done a reading and event at our bookstore in the past, and we’re thrilled to see his newest offering enjoying so much success at both of our branches,” Price says. W. P. Kinsella is another of the store’s perennial bestsellers: “We hosted him for two separate readings at our Chilliwack branch, and he was a regular customer. He always signed all of his books that were on the shelves when he visited us.”