 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Books

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Tanya Talaga to publish nonfiction book on residential school reckoning in 2023 as part of three-book deal

Aruna Dutt
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Anishinaabe journalist and author Tanya Talaga speaks with Kamloops Indian Residential School survivor Evelyn Camille, 82, in front of the former institution in Tk’emlúps te Secwepemc on June 2, 2021.

Melissa Tait/The Globe and Mail

Anishinaabe journalist and acclaimed author Tanya Talaga will tackle Canada’s reckoning with residential schools in a new nonfiction book publishing in 2023, part of a three-book deal with HarperCollins Canada.

“Every Indigenous family is touched by the trauma of the ‘schools,’” Talaga said in a statement.

The upcoming book, currently untitled, will explore why the discovery of unmarked graves on residential school sites across the country has finally resonated with people in Canada and across the world, according to the publisher.

Story continues below advertisement

“Those places did the opposite of nurturing and educating. They tormented and tortured. Canada hoped the world wouldn’t notice – but it has,” Talaga said. “All of our communities, our families, know the stories of the lost, those stolen from us. It is time the children are honoured and their voices heard.”

Currently a columnist at The Globe and Mail, Talaga was a journalist at The Toronto Star for more than 20 years, covering everything from health to education, investigations and Queen’s Park. She has been nominated five times for the Michener Award in public service journalism, was named 2017−18 Atkinson Fellow in Public Policy and holds three honorary doctorates.

“The news cycle comes and goes but we do not forget,” Talaga tweeted following the announcement of her deal with the Canadian publisher.

Tanya Talaga’s new documentary Spirit to Soar examines the deaths of Indigenous teens amid colonial oppression

Tanya Talaga’s ‘Seven Truths’ podcast ‘goes to the heart of Anishinaabe storytelling’

Talaga’s first book, Seven Fallen Feathers, was “a book to be justly infuriated by” as reviewed by The Globe. Investigating the deaths of seven Indigenous teenagers living in Thunder Bay, Talaga connects the cases to systemic issues of federal funding and residential schools. The national bestseller won the RBC Taylor Prize, the Shaughnessy Cohen Prize for Political Writing, and the First Nation Communities Read Award: Young Adult/Adult. The book was also a finalist for the Hilary Weston Writers’ Trust Nonfiction Prize and the B.C. National Award for Nonfiction.

Her second book was also a national bestseller. All Our Relations: Finding The Path Forward, which explores the alarming rise of youth suicide in Indigenous communities, was a finalist for the Hilary Weston Writers’ Trust Nonfiction Prize and a finalist for the British Academy’s Nayef Al-Rodhan Prize for Global Cultural Understanding.

“Tanya is a pre-eminent Indigenous voice writing in Canada today,” said HarperCollins Canada’s senior vice-president and executive publisher Iris Tupholme in a statement.

“A household name, she can elevate these much-needed conversations to a national audience at the very moment we are facing a tipping point when it comes to Indigenous issues and history in Canada,” Tupholme said. “We see these books as ones of vital importance to forging new relationships in this fractured nation.”

Story continues below advertisement

Expand your mind and build your reading list with the Books newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies