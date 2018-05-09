Tanya Talaga wins $25,000 Shaughnessy Cohen prize for Seven Fallen Feathers

Seven Fallen Feathers: Racism, Death, and Hard Truths in a Northern City by Tanya Talaga has won the $25,000 Shaughnessy Cohen Prize for Political Writing.
The prize jury called the book, which traces the lives and deaths of seven Indigenous high school students, “a crucial document of our times and vital to the emergence of a true vision of justice in Canada.”
Talaga, a journalist with the Toronto Star, also won the RBC Taylor Prize and was a finalist for the Hilary Weston Writers’ Trust Prize for Nonfiction and the BC National Award for Canadian Nonfiction for the book.
The other finalists for the Shaughnessy Cohen prize were Unbuttoned: A History of Mackenzie King’s Secret Life by Christopher Dummitt, All We Leave Behind: A Reporter’s Journey into the Lives of Others by Carol Off, Out Standing in the Field: A Memoir by Canada’s First Female Infantry Officer Sandra Perron and Robert Bond: The Greatest Newfoundlander by Ted Rowe.
They each receive $2,500.
