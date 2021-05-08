The allegations against Philip Roth biographer Blake Bailey might save Roth’s literary legacy

Expand your mind and build your reading list with the Books newsletter. Sign up today.
For many readers and critics, the shocking allegations of rape and sexual misconduct against Blake Bailey, Philip Roth’s biographer, were destined to come as yet another blow against Roth’s own reputation. For decades, in books from Portnoy’s Complaint to The Breast to Sabbath’s Theatre, Roth had written with free-wheeling sexual abandon about the transgressive, boundary-pushing, and, yes, sometimes misogynistic sexual exploits of his tumescent male protagonists. Given the allegations against Bailey, some inevitably wondered if Roth had hand-picked his biographer because of some unseemly symmetry in their attitudes toward women.
The fact that Roth, obsessed with controlling his own narrative, had specifically selected an alleged rapist for a biographer was evidence of some cosmic #MeToo irony or simply damning, depending upon your point of view.
Paradoxically, however, the allegations against Bailey may ultimately prove to be a good thing for fans and scholars of Philip Roth: indeed, it may end up saving parts of the author’s legacy that might otherwise have been lost to history.
Roth had always intended for there to be just one definitive telling of his life story. While he couldn’t stop others from trying – the Canadian academic Ira Nadel published his own book on Roth in March – Bailey was granted extraordinary access to the author and his friends, taped interviews, personal papers, and unpublished writings. This access came with a whopping caveat: once finished with unpublished materials, Bailey was required to turn them over to Roth’s literary executors, Andrew Wylie and Julia Golier, who would decide whether they would be destroyed or kept under seal.
This arrangement, good news for Bailey, would ultimately have been bad news for Roth’s literary legacy. It would have meant that our complete understanding of Roth’s literary corpus was filtered through the priorities and biases of a single interpreter. Unpublished texts like Notes on a Scandal Monger, Roth’s rebuttal to his erstwhile biographer Ross Miller, or Notes for My Biographer, Roth’s book-length rejoinder to his ex-wife Claire Bloom’s tell-all memoir Leaving a Doll’s House, seemed destined to be burned. After permitting Bailey to read and quote from these documents, co-executor Julia Golier said, “there is a good chance we will destroy them. Andrew [Wylie] and I will decide when the time comes.”
Every great literary biography rests atop a mountain of documents most readers will never see. Masters of the form, such as Richard Ellmann (whose life of James Joyce remains the gold standard) or Robert Caro (author of the similarly masterful, monumentally detailed life of Lyndon Johnson) begin with exhaustive research of their subjects’ archival papers. Interviews are an important tool-in-trade for the biographer, but are subject to the fallible and selective memories of interview subjects, all of whom have their own priorities and biases. Those interested in unearthing the truth must consult the documents: the letters, unpublished writings, contracts, diaries, memos and other textual traces of history. “Turn every page,” as Robert Caro describes his method.
That method is only viable, of course, if all the pages are there to turn. Beyond Roth’s unpublished books, Bailey also had access to an archive of Roth’s documents that had been available at Princeton University until 2019, when, the New York Times reports, “the archive was closed and the description of its contents were taken off the web at [Roth’s agent] Wylie’s behest.”
All of this speaks to an extraordinary effort to shape Roth’s literary legacy, to anoint Blake Bailey as the sole teller of the tale. But those of us who are invested in understanding our cultural history should be appalled, not only by the disturbing allegations against Bailey, but by the terms of an arrangement that would have scrubbed part of Roth himself from the historical record. While our understanding of Roth has already shifted over time, the destruction of part of his literary output may have stunted or circumscribed our understanding of the artist. It would have amounted to a callous act of cultural vandalism.
However, in light of the allegations against Bailey and Norton’s decision to cease promotion and distribution of Philip Roth: The Biography, Wylie and Golier will have to think twice about consigning any of Roth’s unpublished work to the flames. How could they not, now that elements of Bailey’s own past have capsized his “definitive” life of Roth’s in such spectacular fashion?
In the end, the public immolation of Bailey’s Philip Roth may come as a strange, unexpected form of deliverance for the legacy of Philip Roth. The happiest outcome of this sordid affair would be that some future historian or literary biographer may yet come away with the opportunity to turn every page.