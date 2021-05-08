The allegations against Philip Roth biographer Blake Bailey might save Roth’s literary legacy

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Books

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

The allegations against Philip Roth biographer Blake Bailey might save Roth’s literary legacy

Ira Wells
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Expand your mind and build your reading list with the Books newsletter. Sign up today.

Open this photo in gallery

Philip Roth at his home in New York on Jan. 5, 2018.

PHILIP MONTGOMERY/The New York Times News Service

For many readers and critics, the shocking allegations of rape and sexual misconduct against Blake Bailey, Philip Roth’s biographer, were destined to come as yet another blow against Roth’s own reputation. For decades, in books from Portnoy’s Complaint to The Breast to Sabbath’s Theatre, Roth had written with free-wheeling sexual abandon about the transgressive, boundary-pushing, and, yes, sometimes misogynistic sexual exploits of his tumescent male protagonists. Given the allegations against Bailey, some inevitably wondered if Roth had hand-picked his biographer because of some unseemly symmetry in their attitudes toward women.

The fact that Roth, obsessed with controlling his own narrative, had specifically selected an alleged rapist for a biographer was evidence of some cosmic #MeToo irony or simply damning, depending upon your point of view.

Story continues below advertisement

Paradoxically, however, the allegations against Bailey may ultimately prove to be a good thing for fans and scholars of Philip Roth: indeed, it may end up saving parts of the author’s legacy that might otherwise have been lost to history.

Five new literary biographies examine the lives of writers including Philip Roth, Anne Sexton and Sylvia Plath

Roth had always intended for there to be just one definitive telling of his life story. While he couldn’t stop others from trying – the Canadian academic Ira Nadel published his own book on Roth in March – Bailey was granted extraordinary access to the author and his friends, taped interviews, personal papers, and unpublished writings. This access came with a whopping caveat: once finished with unpublished materials, Bailey was required to turn them over to Roth’s literary executors, Andrew Wylie and Julia Golier, who would decide whether they would be destroyed or kept under seal.

This arrangement, good news for Bailey, would ultimately have been bad news for Roth’s literary legacy. It would have meant that our complete understanding of Roth’s literary corpus was filtered through the priorities and biases of a single interpreter. Unpublished texts like Notes on a Scandal Monger, Roth’s rebuttal to his erstwhile biographer Ross Miller, or Notes for My Biographer, Roth’s book-length rejoinder to his ex-wife Claire Bloom’s tell-all memoir Leaving a Doll’s House, seemed destined to be burned. After permitting Bailey to read and quote from these documents, co-executor Julia Golier said, “there is a good chance we will destroy them. Andrew [Wylie] and I will decide when the time comes.”

Every great literary biography rests atop a mountain of documents most readers will never see. Masters of the form, such as Richard Ellmann (whose life of James Joyce remains the gold standard) or Robert Caro (author of the similarly masterful, monumentally detailed life of Lyndon Johnson) begin with exhaustive research of their subjects’ archival papers. Interviews are an important tool-in-trade for the biographer, but are subject to the fallible and selective memories of interview subjects, all of whom have their own priorities and biases. Those interested in unearthing the truth must consult the documents: the letters, unpublished writings, contracts, diaries, memos and other textual traces of history. “Turn every page,” as Robert Caro describes his method.

That method is only viable, of course, if all the pages are there to turn. Beyond Roth’s unpublished books, Bailey also had access to an archive of Roth’s documents that had been available at Princeton University until 2019, when, the New York Times reports, “the archive was closed and the description of its contents were taken off the web at [Roth’s agent] Wylie’s behest.”

All of this speaks to an extraordinary effort to shape Roth’s literary legacy, to anoint Blake Bailey as the sole teller of the tale. But those of us who are invested in understanding our cultural history should be appalled, not only by the disturbing allegations against Bailey, but by the terms of an arrangement that would have scrubbed part of Roth himself from the historical record. While our understanding of Roth has already shifted over time, the destruction of part of his literary output may have stunted or circumscribed our understanding of the artist. It would have amounted to a callous act of cultural vandalism.

However, in light of the allegations against Bailey and Norton’s decision to cease promotion and distribution of Philip Roth: The Biography, Wylie and Golier will have to think twice about consigning any of Roth’s unpublished work to the flames. How could they not, now that elements of Bailey’s own past have capsized his “definitive” life of Roth’s in such spectacular fashion?

Story continues below advertisement

In the end, the public immolation of Bailey’s Philip Roth may come as a strange, unexpected form of deliverance for the legacy of Philip Roth. The happiest outcome of this sordid affair would be that some future historian or literary biographer may yet come away with the opportunity to turn every page.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies