Some best friends grab lunch. Others take walks or go shopping. Christina Hobbs and Lauren Billings write bestselling novels.

And the two authors, better known by their collective pen name Christina Lauren, really are best friends.

In fact, when The Globe and Mail reached them via video for an interview, Hobbs had just taken Billings’s kids on a two-week Disney cruise to the Bahamas while her pal was in Europe with her husband celebrating his 50th.

“I definitely had the better deal,” Billings said with a laugh, despite Hobbs’s protest that her only regret was the cruise wasn’t longer.

Theirs is the ease and playfulness of a long committed friendship. The pair first connected online in the Twilight fan-fiction community. (This was 2009, when vampires lurked behind every pop-culture door.)

Their first big collaboration was The Office, a Bella Swan-and-Edward Cullen-inspired workplace romance that was downloaded more than two million times and appeared in print in 2013, with a few tweaks, as Beautiful Bastard. At the time, The Hollywood Reporter wrote that Simon & Schuster had acquired the steamy tale for a “substantial” advance.

It wasn’t long before Billings, then a researcher with a doctorate in neuroscience, and Hobbs, a junior high-school guidance counsellor, were writing full time. Their “big break” – the one that went mainstream, finding an audience outside the not-actually-that-niche romance niche – was The Unhoneymooners, a 2019 instant bestseller that presaged the genre’s pandemic-fuelled boom. They’ve now written 29 books together – most recently this spring’s The Soulmate Equation – and take their place in the romance firmament alongside other spicy-but-emotionally-satisfying phenomena such as Ali Hazelwood, Emily Henry, Colleen Hoover and Tessa Bailey.

“When we first started writing, we had come from fan fiction and we just wanted to publish a book,” said Billings, who lives in California, while Hobbs is in Utah. “The thought of being a bestseller was so far beyond our realm of expectation. We just wanted to have a book we could put in our hands.”

At the same time, however, Billings is keen to emphasize that being a bestseller – specifically a New York Times bestseller – isn’t their ultimate metric of success, owing to the vagaries and intricacies of how that list is actually curated and calculated behind the scenes.

“By all accounts, people would say that Sally Thorne’s The Hating Game is one of the most successful romance novels of all time, and that has never been on the NYT list,” she pointed out. “You could have a book that everybody would consider a blockbuster, but it’s not technically a bestseller.”

It’s a nice achievement, she said, particularly because publishers still set store by it, but “we know that bestseller status doesn’t necessarily inform popularity and how beloved a book is.”

Hobbs added that, having been at this for a decade, they’ve also come to realize that the longevity of a title matters more than hitting some number on a chart, only to flame out shortly thereafter.

“We have a book that came out in 2018 and is still, like, number a hundred-and-something on Amazon,” she said. “People don’t see that because it’s not on the New York Times bestseller list, but that is the goal as a writer. People read a book and then they go, ‘What else do they have?’ and they start buying your backlist.”

Publishing, Hobbs said, is “hills and valleys,” and the end game is to build a readership that just keeps coming back, over and over again, for more.

Here, The Globe chats with Billings and Hobbs about the rising popularity of romance lit, writing sex versus writing romance and blending their authorial voices.

Can we talk about what happens when a title doesn’t hit the way you wanted it to?

Billings: Our first book that did not hit the list was [2017′s] Dating You, Hating You. It was our first standalone novel that was not part of a popular series. There was a lot of discussion at our publisher about, like, “What did we do wrong?” But part of it was also just that the genre was slowing. It came out at a time when people weren’t buying pure romance novels. It was, like, [2016 U.S. presidential] election hell. There was a lot of dissection, but the publisher tends to not want to put too much of that on the author. From there, we had a number of years when we didn’t have a bestseller. We knew that we were selling just fine, but we were like, maybe that’s just not what we’re going to do any more. It was a little sad, because it felt like we’d lost this little pin we could wear, but at the same time we were still writing and enjoying it.

Open this photo in gallery: The True Love Experiment, by Christina Lauren.Simon and Schuster

As ‘veteran’ romance writers, what do you make of this latest wave of popularity for the genre? It feels a bit as though people are treating it like romance got invented in 2020 now that it’s one of the bestselling categories, when it’s not like it popped out of thin air.

Billings: The one that makes us laugh the most is people acting like Colleen Hoover appeared out of nowhere. She’s been selling like crazy for years. It is just that now bookstores and mainstream, non-Kindle-Unlimited readers are discovering her. Romance pops in and out of the public consciousness in a way that other genres maybe don’t.

Hobbs: This latest thing had a lot to do with the pandemic, because nobody knew what was going to happen – and the one thing everybody agrees about romance is that it should have a happily ever after. People just need joy and escape, and those are the things that we love about romance. We’ll do events, and people will be like, ‘I started reading romance in 2020 and you were my gateway.’ We love that! We joke that books are not like cars. People don’t buy just one. So success for one romance author is success for all of us.

Has the game changed when it comes to reader expectations of ‘spiciness’? It does feel like that’s ramped up.

Billings: The game changes constantly as trends change. We went into this illustrated-cover boom around 2018, and that does not signal the heat level of a book at all. You could have something that looks like a colouring book for eight-year-olds and there’ll be a sex scene in every other chapter. It’s been interesting that you can’t tell from a cover how sexy a book is – you have to rely on TikTok or Instagram. I think readers like the spice, as they’re calling it now. We used to call it ‘smut’ or ‘steam’ or ‘heat.’ As an aside, the funniest thing for me is when we see Beautiful Bastard or Beautiful Player, which are two of our dirtiest books, given, like, five stars and two chili peppers [out of five]. I’m like, what are you reading?!

When it comes to the mix of the authorial voice, do each of you have a distinctive fingerprint?

Hobbs: If there is going to be a scene that is super emotionally impactful, it is going to have Lo’s hands all over it. That is just what she is so good at. She’s a beautiful writer. There are times I read some of her lines, and I’m like, do we have the same vocabulary? When people ask us how we divide things up, sometimes we do that – we each have strengths, and we know that some scenes or some characters are going to be a better fit for one or the other of us. Anything that has to do with the real emotional scaffolding in a romance, that’s Lo’s wheelhouse. She always jokes that she could write two people sitting in a room talking for 280 pages, and I’m like, I would read that!

I would too!

Hobbs: And she writes some of the best sex scenes I’ve ever read. She does what I love in a love scene, which is that it’s not just the physical things that are happening, it’s what they’re feeling and hearing, and how it’s going to affect tomorrow, and putting it against everything that happened yesterday. She’s so good at doing that, and having it be about the experience, and all the senses in a way I don’t find in a lot of books.

Billings: Because we write romance, the writing of the tension and the kissing and the sex scenes is something we both do a lot of. I really like writing emotional tension moments, and I’d say we’re pretty balanced in terms of humour. When we’re trying to set up the visual space and make you feel like you are living in that location, Christina is really great at doing beautiful landscape description and dropping you into a scene where you really feel like you’re there. If you ever feel that, it’s all Christina.

Hobbs: I get really excited when it’s like, they’re doing a bunch of stuff in this chapter!

Over the course of your writing careers, have your ideas changed about what is romantic or what is sexy?

Hobbs: I think so. Our characters are bigger people. They have whole lives. That’s not to say our characters in the beginning works weren’t well-rounded, but now their worlds are bigger. The sex scenes we have in the book are more pivotal and impactful, because we’ve built up to them more. Our ideas are more high-concept, so we have fewer sex scenes, but they have to do more. Our language has changed. I had to go back and read Beautiful Bastard for something, and I was just like – whoa.

Billings: We were just … going for it. Part of that is, in a delightfully innocent way, we didn’t know that that many people would read it. We thought we would sell a book and then it would be gone. We had no concept that it would turn into what it is.