The blurred divide between fiction and non-fiction

There is never just one reason to write a book, or there shouldn’t be. Before a writer puts pen to paper or fingers to keyboard, they should spend a lot of time in their head, and part of that cerebral time should be spent asking “Why am I going to write this?” “Who is it for?” “What is it that I intend to say?”

When I sat down to write Clifford: A Memoir, A Fiction, A Fantasy, A Thought Experiment, the idea was to honour an older brother. Clifford died suddenly and tragically more than three decades ago, but when he was alive, he was my mentor, my inspiration, my motivation and my best friend. We had a history of engaging in long deep conversations primarily about ideas.

When Clifford left, the ideas didn’t stop coming. The problem was I had no one to talk to about them.

I could have written pure fiction to explore those ideas, but pure fiction would not honour him, would not say to the world, “This is Clifford. These are his deeds.” And on the other hand, pure biography would not capture his spirit, would not tell the world, “This was his potential.”

So, I blended fiction and non-fiction with fantasy and designed a thought experiment that rewrites the laws of the universe and blamed the science on him. He would have loved it. He loved fiction: Frank Herbert’s Dune, and anything by Isaac Asimov. I would honour him by making him into a science-fiction character and at the same time present a much truer portrayal of who he was and who he might have become. Through fiction, I was better able to tell the truth. I was able to capture the nuances of his true character.

So, then, what is the difference between fiction and non-fiction? The literary world is way beyond accepting literary pranks such as Farley Mowat’s Never Cry Wolf, which was primarily fiction marketed and promoted as non-fiction. We are in an age where non-fiction writers are expected to tell the truth, and embellishments are not tolerated.

But then, what is truth?

We can never have an absolute non-fiction version of an event because the writer only writes from a single perspective. We only get one version. Even if I attempt to tell the truth, and nothing but the truth, so help me God, the best I can do is tell you, “This is how I perceived the event.” And I know that my perception is blurred by my prejudices, my personality and my beliefs.

The fiction/non-fiction dichotomy becomes even more convoluted when we consider that much of what we in modern society take as truth is actually necessary fiction. Yuval Noah Harari writes in Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind, and I agree, that the defining character of humankind is our ability to create and enact fictions. Open your wallet, take out a bill, look at it. It’s a piece of paper with a picture of the Queen or a prime minister. We know it is just paper, but the fiction that underlies it is so powerful that people will kill each other for it.

The premise underlying the creation of the Dominion of Canada is an incredible fiction. The “Doctrine of Discovery” gave to the European nation state who first made contact with a territory exclusive jurisdiction over that territory. It has no basis in reality.

But even if the premise of our existence as modern humans is a fiction, we still need truth, or an illusion of truth. We need to believe we can trust. The non-fiction writer strives to tell the truth to the best of their ability. But the writer is a human and humans make mistakes. It is our defining character that we are fallible. So even in striving to tell the truth, the writer is confronted with choices: Which adjective best describes this noun? Which verb creates the necessary flow? In that balance between being literary and truth telling, truth can become the victim of word choice.

What, then, of fiction? Is there a pure fiction? Can a writer create a world and people it completely from imagination?

The answer has to be a resounding no, for two fundamental reasons. The writer has to draw on their own experiences as the basis for their imagination, and the reader needs to be given something real to grasp, otherwise the work would be meaningless. Writers search their real experiences for kernels that they bead together to create their fictions. The arrangements of the beads might form their literary expression, but the beads themselves, those kernels of truth, are distinctly non-fiction.

The work needs to have an air of reality, a core of believability before the reader will immerse themselves into it.

What, then, of genre? If there is no bright line separating fiction from non-fiction, how can we categorize a work into either domain? How do we make those choices? On which shelf in the bookstore do we place Clifford: A Memoir, A Fiction, A Fantasy, A Thought Experiment? Which catalog does the publisher list it in?

We cannot measure it and say 60 per cent is memoir, therefore, it goes on the non-fiction stack, because even though I tried to remember events exactly as they occurred, I am human and my memory cannot be completely trusted. I wrote those sections choosing each word carefully and deliberately, but what if the reader understands it differently than I intended?

The conversations with my brother about ideas might be fictional, but they are based on real ideas, real observations and real experiences. The non-fiction portions contain elements of fiction and the fiction portions have a non-fiction basis. We cannot accurately measure which part is fiction and which part is non-fiction. It is all fiction and non-fiction at the same time.

The publisher has chosen to catalog Clifford as non-fiction memoir. I accept the classification because that is mostly what it is about. But I struggle with my acceptance because there is a scene in the book that is distinctly fiction: Clifford places me in a giant bubble and I travel to the moon, propelled by pure thought energy.