 Skip to main content

Books The Enthusiast: How kids’ audiobooks bring my family together

Subscribe
Register
My account
My account
AdChoices

The Enthusiast: How kids’ audiobooks bring my family together

Alex Bozikovic Architecture Critic
Comments

Reading to someone is an intimate act. The connection between your voice and their ear, the shared experience of transferring language from shapes to sound, is special. Storytime, in our house, has always been sacred.

But in the past four years, my family has made a discovery: Hearing someone else read a story, and doing it together, is almost as powerful. Even when a smartphone and a speaker are involved.

The Enthusiast: Waiting endlessly for Robert Caro to pen down Lyndon Johnson’s epic biography

This family tradition began with Harry Potter. I had read the entire very long series to our older son and he was eager to introduce his little brother to the magic of Hogwarts. (He was only 3, but still.) My wife downloaded the first book and it went on as we hit the highway for a road trip. The younger boy was mesmerized; in fact, both kids stayed rapt (and stationary) for most of an eight-hour trip. The voice of Stephen Fry – his gruff Hagrid, his sternly Scottish Professor McGonagall, the lilting rhythm of his narration – cast a spell on them.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

Handout

And on us. Every time my wife and I started to talk, we got shut down by shushing from the back seat. And so we spent an entire day sitting nearly quiet together, J.K. Rowling’s narrative pulling us along together as forests and mountains rolled by out the windows.

We’ve brought this shared experience home. Storytime comes back every evening, and whenever we take a car trip. We‘ve listened to the entire series of Brandon Mull’s Fablehaven, and this year, are hearing some of it for a second time. The adventures of Seth and Kendra, unlikely tween heroes called to defend a magical-creature preserve, are not the best books I’ve ever read. But Mull knows how to tell a story, with appropriate kid-lit tropes: sibling rivalry, new friends, lots of food.

Actor Pablo Schreiber on voicing audiobooks and rediscovering classics

Michael Lewis’s new audiobook, The Coming Storm, a necessary listen of power and politics

How Canadian voice actors are cracking the booming audiobook market

Open this photo in gallery

Handout

Anyway, it’s the sound that matters most. Among the four of us, the tones that narrator E.B. Stevens brings to the reading (emphatic, high-pitched, a bit breathless) have prompted many affectionate parodies.

There’s something about the audiobook medium that makes it work for people at different levels of maturity and awareness; it is, to use Marshall McLuhan’s language, a “cool” medium, one that invites you to fill in some gaps. If there’s a word our youngest son doesn’t know, he’ll sometimes ask, but often he’ll just get pulled along. When Mull’s tween characters get into some chaste flirting, the boys groan, but they don’t give up. They listen. They catch the plot points, the character development, the catchphrases and the accents.

And let’s be honest: Entertainment that keeps children sitting still is a gift to any parent. Around the house, we’ll put on The Story – that’s what it’s called, whatever the book of the week happens to be – while we’re busy tidying or cooking. It’s better than giving them a screen, as we tell each other.

The kids prefer, however, to have us share The Story with them. Sometimes at bedtime, I’ll lie down with the boys and we’ll huddle under the blankets as my phone delivers the week’s narrative. Then, we’ll cap the evening with an actual book or two (or three, okay, fine). But sometimes a machine does the work, and we’re together, and that’s magic enough.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter