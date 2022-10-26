The Cloisters

Handout

By Katy Hays, Atria, 312 pages

I confess I dove into this book. The Cloisters of the Metropolitan Museum happens to be my favourite museum of all time. The reconstructed New York building with several medieval walls and windows sits at the very tip of Manhattan on a cliff that overlooks a gorgeous park, complete with treasures of all kinds. How very clever of Katy Hays to set her debut mystery in such a perfect location.

Ann Stilwell is new to New York. She has what is now the requisite past trauma and she’s in NYC to spend the summer as a curatorial assistant at the Met but instead of a summer in the city, she’s assigned to a group of researchers studying the history of divination. Ann is not a devotee of fortune-telling but the researchers’ enthusiasm catches her academic interests as well as her fascination for their outlandish theories. But then, Ann uncovers a real treasure, a 15th-century deck of tarot cards that might just have actual powers.

Hays has enough drama and suspense here for at least two novels, a usual problem for debuts. There is also some steamy sex, which adds little to the storyline, and some genre-jumps, which purists won’t like, but I did find The Cloisters a fascinating exploration of place and plot. I look forward to Hays’s next book.

Act of Oblivion

Handout

By Robert Harris, Penguin Random House, 480 pages

Robert Harris never fails to dazzle me. Whether it’s a plotline set in today’s world (The Ghost), an imagined future (The Second Sleep) or the distant past (the Cicero trilogy) his research is superb, his characters intrinsically interesting and his writing crisp and elegant. That’s certainly the case with Act of Oblivion, a marvelously constructed chase novel that moves from England to New England in 1660 as a pair of regicides run from a relentless man, who plans to avenge the death of Charles I.

From the first page, where a Puritan wife eagerly awaits the arrival of her husband after a two-year absence, we are swept into a different world. Harris weaves the story through multiple people and places beginning with the hunter, Richard Naylor, who witnessed the king’s execution and carries with him a handkerchief stained with the king’s blood. The Act of Oblivion is the document that enables him to hunt down the men who participated in the regicide and bring them to a hideous justice of hanging, drawing and quartering.

At the top of his list are Colonels Edward Whalley and Will Goffe, who are on the run in America while their families in England are at risk of being held hostage. All those stories are woven brilliantly into Naylor’s hunt, as well as a chilling entry as he guides a terrified wife into handing over a document that can seal her husband’s own death. Her terror of Naylor and her realization of what she’s done is a passage that haunted me.

Describing this book as a chase is to do it an injustice. It has elements of social history as well as being a truly moving family tale. Even better, it’s all based in truth. With the exception of Naylor, all the individuals are real historical beings that Harris brilliantly brings to life relying on the most factual of events. What was New England like 350 years ago? What did Charles I say at his execution? It’s here, along with a view of how he looked and what the crowd said. Meet England, torn and riven and faced with the end of the Commonwealth and a new and very different monarchy, along with all the hate and misery that brought a king to his doom in the first place. You can read Harris as a mystery author or a fine historian with equal pleasure or you can just read him for the sheer joy of it, as I do. This will definitely be one of my best books of the year.

The Bullet That Missed

Handout

By Richard Osman, Penguin Random House, 352 pages

If you follow word-of-mouth recommendations for mysteries (and I do) you’ve heard of Richard Osman, who, in three years, has made his Thursday Murder Club one of the best known and, for diligent readers, best loved series of the decade. Osman’s delightful combination of charm and excellent puzzle plots has reached an audience of millions who hang breathlessly awaiting his next book.

The Bullet That Missed, the third in the series in three years, is as perfect as the preceding two. Keeping characters fresh in any series is a difficult writing chore. Plots too are a hurdle when they cannot rely on grit, gore or sex. Osman, a British television presenter and comic, does both superbly. The death is still a MacGuffin but at least it’s interesting.

The Thursday Murder Club is composed of Ron, Joyce, Ibrahim and Elizabeth, four senior citizens who meet weekly in the Jigsaw Room of their luxurious seniors’ retirement residence to discuss unsolved crimes. Each has a talent to offer the group – Elizabeth is an ex-spy, Ibrahim a psychiatrist, Joyce a television reporter and Ron a union organizer – and each has a backstory that’s every bit as interesting as what’s happening now. In this book, there are whiffs of romance and a touch of real pathos as Elizabeth deals with her husband’s drift into dementia.

Osman spends a lot of energy on his foursome – the dialogue simply snaps. When someone comments to Pauline, a television makeup person, that she had quite a task making Ron (who is approaching 80) look younger, she quips “I’ve seen worse. I used to work on Casualty,” referencing the television series set in a London emergency room. Pauline’s earrings are “cerise” not red, crimson, purple or blush. Cerise, to me, invites the taste of cherry jam. It’s a small detail but Osman’s prose is full of these, which make it a pleasure to read.

Meanwhile, we have a terrific plot that begins as Ron is going on TV to discuss new styles of senior living, with a secret intent to get information on the death of Bethany Waites, a star reporter who died 10 years earlier when her car crashed off a cliff. Bethany’s body was never found but she left behind clues that she was working on a story about a crime that ended up putting a woman in prison. The intrepid foursome head out in their different directions, but all the threads come together seamlessly in Osman’s delightfully complex plotline, which, as it should, kept me guessing until the final denouement. If you haven’t already read an Osman, start here and then plan on reading the other two as fast as you can lay hands on them. This is perfect reading for longer nights.

A Heart Full of Headstones

Handout

By Ian Rankin, Orion, 330 pages

A Heart Full of Headstones, the latest in the John Rebus series, is very good indeed. At a point where most series have resorted to mushy plots and tired tropes, Ian Rankin starts his novel off with a blast. Rebus, retired from the police, is on trial and if he’s found guilty, he could go to prison for the rest of his life. What has he done? How did it get here? That’s the very first mystery in a book that owes a lot to the estimable onion. As we peel off a layer, another one is revealed.

While we wait for the solution to the big mystery, Rebus’s crime, we follow his recent doings. First, there’s a commission from crime lord Morris Gerald (Big Ger) Cafferty, Rebus’s long time scourge and sometime helper who wants Rebus to find someone from his past. As usual, Rebus’s curiosity gets him moving and there’s always the chance that this is the time he’ll put Rafferty away for good.

Meanwhile, Det. Inspector Siobhan Clarke is on the trail of a copper accused of domestic abuse. He claims to have information that will expose decades of police corruption in the Edinburgh force. And nasty Malcolm Fox wants to hush it all up and maintain his trajectory to the top of the greasy pole. We’re meeting these characters again, with pleasure. Everyone’s path leads, eventually, to murder. This is the best Rebus in a long time and, under no circumstances, skip to the ending. Rankin builds everything up to a specific end that you won’t get if you don’t wait.

The Cliff House

Handout

By Chris Brookmyre, Little, Brown, 346 pages

This year has a bumper crop of books set in remote locations lacking WiFi and ways out, and where plenty of secrets are revealed. But Brookmyre never sinks into any trend and while the setting is remote, it’s still a murder with menace.

Jen, the bride, is hosting her traditional hen party at the Cliff House, a luxury resort off the coast of Scotland. There are her bestfriends, her future sister-in-law, people who know each other and who don’t. There are secrets galore among these women and when someone disappears, the scary stuff starts rolling, which is where Brookmyre excels. As the tension and secrets continue, the women are told to confess or die. This is not a novel to read in the dark of the night.

More Maritime Murder

Handout

By Steve Vernon, Nimbus, 184 pages

The difference between true crime and fiction is both art and grime. True crime tends to be about lust or money and it is often ugly. That’s certainly the underside of these stories of true crime from Vernon: covering the years from 1859 to 1947, he has raided the police files and newspaper records to find some truly awful tales of death and gore in the sedate small towns of the Maritimes. Vernon is a lovely storyteller, beginning always with version of “Let’s start at the beginning of this murderous tale, shall we?” That engaging lead takes us to a man hacked to death with an axe in picturesque Digby, N.S.

Expand your mind and build your reading list with the Books newsletter. Sign up today.