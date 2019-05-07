 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail's David Shoalts among finalists for the National Business Book Award

The Globe and Mail’s David Shoalts among finalists for the National Business Book Award

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
A behind-the-scenes story of the media battle for the right to broadcast National Hockey League games in Canada is among the finalists for the $30,000 National Business Book Award.

Hockey Fight In Canada: The Big Media Faceoff over the NHL by David Shoalts is one of four titles vying to be named the best business-related book published in 2018.

Also on the short list is Phil Lind’s insider account of Rogers’ rise as a telecom giant, Right Hand Man: How Phil Lind Guided the Genius of Ted Rogers, Canada’s Foremost Entrepreneur, co-authored by Robert Brehl and published by Barlow Books.

The other finalists are Howard Green’s Railroader: The Unfiltered Genius and Controversy of Four-time CEO Hunter Harrison and Meltdown: Why Our Systems Fail and What We Can Do About It by Chris Clearfield and Andras Tilcsik.

The winner will be announced on June 5.

