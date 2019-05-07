The Globe and Mail’s David Shoalts among finalists for the National Business Book Award

A behind-the-scenes story of the media battle for the right to broadcast National Hockey League games in Canada is among the finalists for the $30,000 National Business Book Award.
Hockey Fight In Canada: The Big Media Faceoff over the NHL by David Shoalts is one of four titles vying to be named the best business-related book published in 2018.
Also on the short list is Phil Lind’s insider account of Rogers’ rise as a telecom giant, Right Hand Man: How Phil Lind Guided the Genius of Ted Rogers, Canada’s Foremost Entrepreneur, co-authored by Robert Brehl and published by Barlow Books.
The other finalists are Howard Green’s Railroader: The Unfiltered Genius and Controversy of Four-time CEO Hunter Harrison and Meltdown: Why Our Systems Fail and What We Can Do About It by Chris Clearfield and Andras Tilcsik.
The winner will be announced on June 5.