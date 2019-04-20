The Globe Book Club, hosted by Margaret Atwood: Everything you need to know to participate

Week 1: The enduring appeal of animal literature
Every week, Globe Books will look at themes drawn from Barbara Gowdy’s The White Bone – Margaret Atwood’s choice for our new Book Club for subscribers – to spark discussion among readers. Russell Smith kicks off the conversation with a look at how writers use animals to tell very human stories. We asked readers to comment on their favourite book featuring anthropomorphic animals and why it speaks to them, and here is a selection of what they had to say.
I’ve read Animal Farm, Watership Down and Fifteen Dogs with great delight. My mind goes back to when I first read Watership Down as a young adult and how my depth of understanding of the novel has deepened as my experience on this earth has also deepened.— 1538915458172
My favourite book featuring animal protagonists is – of course – Watership Down, which fully deserves every accolade it has received. ... Richard Adams followed this book up with The Plague Dogs, which recounts in heartbreaking detail the travails of a group of escapees from an animal research station in the Lake District of England. It strongly condemns such research and emphasizes the suffering of its subjects, while simultaneously letting us sympathize with the fate of desperately ill humans waiting for medical advances to cure them. I loved it.— Wendy Bonus
Barbara Gowdy’s The White Bone challenges us to put aside our human superiorities and “put ourselves in another being’s shoes.” In a similar fashion, R.A.R. Clouston’s The Tempest’s Roar ... positions the thought processes of whales and dolphins as they take the reader on a voyage through the planet’s underwater ocean channels into their complex society. Thank you, Margaret Atwood, for making this choice – a choice that pushes us to understand the interweaving lives of all living beings and the ramifications of our decisions on the planet and its occupants.— W. Knight
Margaret Atwood has chosen Barbara Gowdy’s 1998 novel The White Bone for The Globe and Mail’s new Book Club. The novel was shortlisted for the Scotiabank Giller Prize, Governor-General’s Literary Award for Fiction and the Rogers Writers’ Trust Fiction Prize. Catherine Bush reviewed the book for The Globe and described it as “a quest story” that “takes its readers into an alternate world seen through the eyes of an alien intelligence.” That alien intelligence is a group of elephants, whose families have been torn apart by poachers. Those who remain embark on a search for the mythical white bone – the bleached rib bone of a newborn elephant – to lead them to a safe place.
More on Barbara Gowdy
The Globe profiled Barbara Gowdy in 2003, before the publication of her novel The Romantic, and again in 2017, before her novel Little Sister arrived in bookstores, “marking the return, after the longest break of her career, of one of the most inventive and important writers Canada has ever produced.”
The journey from novel to documentary
Barbara Gowdy spent three years researching elephants before writing The White Bone, but aside from a brief tourist safari that wouldn’t let her get close to the animals, she wrote her story based on scientific texts and field guides. In the documentary Elephant Dreams, cameras capture Gowdy’s own private safari in the Kenyan conservation parks Samburu and Amboseli, the latter a location Gowdy used in her novel. But, spoiler alert, the film isn’t meant as a companion piece to The White Bone – the documentary gives away the book’s ending.
FAQ
Why is The Globe and Mail launching a Book Club?
In feast or in famine, books are an integral part of our everyday lives. So when one of Canada’s most venerable authors, Margaret Atwood, proposed working with The Globe to launch a book club, we saw a great opportunity to create our own live community of readers.
How will the Book Club work? Is it in person or online?
The Globe and Mail Book Club brings subscribers together online to read and talk about a great Canadian book. The first edition of our book club is hosted by Margaret Atwood, culminating in a live event featuring the two authors in conversation on May 24.
How do I participate in the book club?
Every week for the next four weeks, we will publish new discussion topics, videos and essays related to the book online and in print. We encourage subscribers to discuss the book online in the comments section, which will be moderated by our Books editor, Judith Pereira. Subscribers will also have an opportunity to send questions to Margaret Atwood and the author.
How do I get tickets to the live event?
