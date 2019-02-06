What Canadians are reading in Stratford, Ont., this month

Open this photo in gallery Penguin

Fanfare Books

Where: Stratford, Ont.

Owner: Bob Newland

Gilller Prize-winner Esi Edugyan’s Washington Black was Fanfare’s top seller in January. But the book that’s getting a lot of buzz around town is local writer Janet Hill’s Miss Mink: Life Lessons for a Cat Countess, published earlier this year by Penguin Random House Canada.

The picture book is filled with delightful tales about the benefits of a good grooming and an afternoon nap (advice we can all heed this winter). Hill’s last book was Miss Moon: Wise Words from a Dog Governess.

Every couple of weeks, we’ll check in with booksellers across the country to find out what’s flying off the shelves and what they’re recommending to readers.

