The new Prince Harry book is hot. What will you learn about Meghan Markle?

Open this photo in gallery Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after a visit to a science park in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on March 23, 2018. POOL/Reuters

When royal biographer Katie Nicholl met with her publisher in the fall of 2016, she knew what she wanted her next book to be about and she wanted to get right on it. The world, at the time, was only just learning about Prince Harry’s new love interest – an American actress named Meghan Markle. The relationship was still in its early days, but Nicholl’s inside sources told her things were getting serious quickly. She told her publisher that they should plan to release a book about Harry (“the Prince of the moment,” as she called him) around the time of the royal engagement.

As it turns out, Harry: Life, Loss, and Love (out last week from Hachette Books) was a little late on that particular deadline, but instead hits shelves smack dab in the midst of pre-wedding mania. The book – which follows Harry’s journey from that horrible moment walking behind his mother’s casket through his years as the playboy party prince and into his latest chapter as besotted fiancé and internationally beloved royal asset – is being positioned as must-read material for royal fans.

But given that half the internet is currently devoted to Harry and Meghan content (the half that isn’t about Donald Trump and Stormy Daniels), is this additional reading really worth the investment of time and money? Does it provide juicy new details? And can Canadian readers expect some love given that the royal romance blossomed right here in Toronto? We answer all of your burning royal-bio questions below.

Should I read the book from the start or just skip straight to the best bits?

If you’re serious about understanding the Prince’s unresolved feelings around his mother’s death and growing up as the royal “spare,” or want a play-by-play recapping of his military career, then by all means – begin at the beginning. But if it’s mostly Harry and Meghan trivia you’re after, there’s no shame in skipping straight to the chapter called “Meeting Miss Markle.”

It is both a strength and a weakness of the book that it takes so long to get to the part we all want to know about. By the time you have read to page 175 of 272, you’ve been through exhaustive (and sometimes exhausting) backstory. There are some interesting and telling revelations: Who knew, for example, that Harry’s previous relationships with Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas ended because neither woman could cope with the demands of royal life? And Nicholl does a good job of drawing cause-and-effect lines between Harry’s past and present. Still, there are certain sections that feel too much like homework.

Is this an explosive tell-all or an authorized propaganda-fest?

It is an “unauthorized” biography, but don’t let the salacious adjective fool you – unlike the Prince in those infamous Vegas photos, this book is pretty PG. Even Harry’s out-of-control party days get covered with a fair amount of vagueness and sympathy. Yes, he had a few too many drinks, snogged a few too many girls, but if the fifth in line was ever truly “bad,” this book does a good job of sanitizing that part of his story. (Even the infamous Nazi costume incident gets blamed on his handlers).

Another clue that the Palace may have been, if not on board, than not opposed: Nicholl spoke with dozens of the Prince’s friends, former colleagues and family employees, who would presumably not have gone on the record if it would mess with their chances of a royal wedding invite. Certainly the overall narrative – that the privileged party brat and tabloid favourite was actually a young man attempting to avoid the grief of losing his beloved mother – is nothing but good for Harry’s public image.

Who is Katie Nicholl and should we trust her?

Nicholl, as discussed, is a royal biographer whose previous works include a book about Kate Middleton (2013), another about Kate and William (2011) and one on the relationship between William and Harry (2010). Her initial introduction to her future oeuvre came by way of a chance meeting with Harry at a party in the early 2000s – they chatted over a cigarette and the Prince invited Nicholl to his private party. In the days that Harry and William were regulars at Boujis nightclub, Nicholl was there too. Those days of easy access are long gone, but her list of well-placed contacts remains.

Forget Meghan Markle, I’m a Diana loyalist. Anything in here for me?

A lot. Nicholl positions the death of Harry’s mother as the defining incident of Harry’s life (it’s the “loss” referenced in the book’s title). One telling story is about how the Princess of Wales would often take her young sons on secret missions – sneaking away from Kensington Palace and walking the streets of London to talk to homeless people in the middle of the night. This, as Nicholl points out, would be notable behaviour for any parent, never mind a high-ranking royal. Diana’s tireless efforts to make sure her sons grew up with a firm understanding of their own privilege – and how those efforts have been realized in her adult sons, is one of the book’s most significant takeaways.

For those who have been following the headlines around Harry and Meghan since Day 1 – is there anything new here?

There is, and some of the best new tidbits will be of particular interest to Canadian readers. Starting with the fact that Harry and Meghan hid out at Ben and Jessica Mulroney’s Toronto home after the news broke about what had up-until-then been a secret affair. The Prince brought toys for the Mulroney kids while Ben, the son of former prime minister Brian Mulroney, shared a story about his childhood encounter with Diana.

Another CanCon detail comes in Nicholl’s assertion that Markus Anderson (who works for the celeb-friendly private members club Soho House) is the mysterious cupid responsible for the successful setup. After Harry (a fan of Markle’s TV show Suits) expressed interest in meeting Markle, Toronto-born Anderson apparently set up a casual group drinks night to avoid the pressure of a blind date.

Story continues below advertisement

What about royal wedding gossip?

Unfortunately the book concludes at the point of the Invictus Games, which took place in Toronto last September. Meaning questions like, how did Harry propose? How was Markle’s first meeting with Her Majesty? What did it feel like when the entire world compared her fascinator to the poop emoji? don’t get covered. No doubt Markle’s explicit support of feminism has ruffled at least a few royal feathers (same goes for her messy hairstyles and her unseemly eschewing of pantyhose). But if Nicholl has the scoop, we don’t get to find out. Ultimately reading this book feels like getting kicked out of a great restaurant right before the main course.

So while she was clearly correct in her assessment of Harry as the “Prince of the moment,” Nicholl’s instinct to publish ASAP means a book that feels conspicuously incomplete. On the other hand, in this climate of insatiable Markle mania – it’s possible Nicholl’s working on a follow-up.