The Starless Sea author Erin Morgenstern explores the great literary debate between fate and free will

Erin Morgenstern can’t contain her squeals of delight. She has stepped into a shop filled with the sort of enchanting ephemera that appear in her novels, The Night Circus and The Starless Sea. Magic wands. Potion bottles. Kaleidoscopes. Boxes that require secret instructions to open and candles that burn with oddball, evocative scents such as “witch’s snare” and “Edgar Allan Poe." Already, she’s seeing things that she needs to buy.
She peers into a glass case and lets out a little gasp, stopping a shopgirl to ask about an astrolabe and a compass. “I’ll take one of each,” she says happily. As her must-have pile grows, her visit takes a very Morgensternian turn. The store’s owners, Heather and Stephen Sauer, tell her that one of her books has cast an enchanting spell and conjured this shop – Curiosa, in Toronto’s Parkdale neighbourhood – into existence.
They’d dreamed of opening something like it for years, they explain, but given up on the idea because of health problems and real estate complications. Then one of them picked up The Night Circus, Morgenstern’s 2011 fantasy tale about two magicians who engage in a deadly competition at a strange circus that features mazes made of clouds, gardens carved out of ice and tattooed contortionists who can fold themselves into glass boxes. The circus arrives in towns at night, without warning. “It is simply there, when yesterday it was not.”
The book’s first chapter, aptly titled Anticipation, filled the Sauers with the same awestruck, I-just-watched-a-paper-dragon-breathe-fire wonder that they hoped to inspire in others. So they opened the shop that Morgenstern is now giddily exploring as she tours Canada to promote her second novel, The Starless Sea.
A lush, sprawling meta-work that Morgenstern describes as a story about stories, the new book revolves around a young grad student named Zachary, who comes across a door painted on a brick wall one day when he’s still a child. He senses that the door leads “somewhere else,” but doesn’t open it, and is haunted by the memory of this years later, when he discovers a book that describes that oddly significant-seeming moment in his life. On a quest to learn more about the book, he encounters another unusual door – this one’s painted on a rock in Central Park – and this time he passes through it into a candle-lit, subterranean world that appears to exist outside of time, filled with book-lined passages and gilded ballrooms, hallways that appear to move and a dumbwaiter that can provide Zachary with anything he desires the instant he asks. As he explores this world, which Morgenstern depicts so sensually it lingers in the mind weeks later, his life intersects with fables and other stories that she has woven into the book. The questions the novel raises are ones that Morgenstern delights in: Which version of this story is real, who’s telling it and does fate or a strong-willed protagonist determine the ending?
It was a challenging novel to write given the massive success of The Night Circus, a book she began writing in her mid-20s and sold to Doubleday U.S. at 32. Fans on her Twitter feed were begging for her next offering while she was still promoting her debut work. It was daunting, too, to see that after writing just one book, she had become “a reference point” in the minds of readers. “I came across comments online that would describe a novel as ‘like The Night Circus, but with much better writing.’ It’s a little intimidating to know that you’ve become one of those authors,” she says with a laugh.
But she worked away at the new novel, inspired by a vision for a curious underground world that she says appeared to her almost spontaneously. It was suddenly there in her mind – she can’t recall exactly when – and she set out to explore it, venturing down hallways and into rooms, staring at the walls until she could see the art that hangs there and the scent of the candles that illuminate them. Her process is organic and fluid – she calls it sketching with words – and, as she describes it, guided by unseen forces that tug and poke at the words she tries to commit to paper. Some characters “demand” to inhabit her work, she says, and certain stories “insist” on being told.
She sounds a little like her protagonist Zachary, buffeted by influences that he doesn’t understand and can’t control. Still, ask Morgenstern to choose a winner in the great literary debate between fate and free will and she won’t take a side: “Fate gives you doors,” she says, “but you have to choose to open them.”
She spent five years writing The Starless Sea, a process that began while she was living in New York. But it’s easy to imagine it was helped by a move to a house in Massachusetts that’s tucked away in the woods and sounds like a place that might appear in one of her novels – old and full of character and filled with tchotchkes. She writes in a “turrety tower” (of course) that she describes as octagonal, with floor to ceiling books and a staircase that winds around the outside of the building. You imagine that somewhere inside it, there’s a wardrobe with a false back that falls open with a gentle push and leads to a peculiar, snow-covered land ruled by a talking lion.
Morgenstern calls it her forever house: “It’s the house I want to haunt,” she says. She shares it with her Canadian husband Adam Scott, who she met while she was promoting The Night Circus. He’d sent her an admiring letter, written from the perspective of a character walking through the novel’s wondrous, vertical cloud maze (visitors who get lost can step off and float gently to the floor), and when he introduced himself at an author event in Toronto, she recognized the hand of fate and pushed open a door.
Her affection for Canada comes through in the new book’s final pages, when the story moves to the Toronto area. Ben McNally Books, a store in the city’s financial district and a favourite of Morgenstern’s, gets a shoutout too – as does the legendary Strand bookstore in New York City. Paying tribute to books and booksellers felt important, Morgenstern says, in a novel that celebrates stories and the people who look after them. Not surprisingly, The Starless Sea is also dotted with references to literary works – Alice in Wonderland, Donna Tartt and Shirley Jackson novels, among others.
At the end of her visit to Curiosa, the pile of items she has picked out has grown to include Edward Gorey cards, antique scissors, an illustrated Tolkien book, a miniature hot air balloon, owl coasters that read Owl Drink to That (she’s not above a bad pun), a nocturlabe (the astrolabe’s darker, starry-eyed cousin). She doesn’t reach for the candle that promises the scent of circus courtyard (a light fragrance of caramel wafting over crisp autumn leaves). You suspect she already owns it.
When she reaches for her wallet, the Sauers won’t hear of her paying.
Morgenstern tries to insist, but they say that the visit has been special for them. Without her, their store wouldn’t exist. She warns that she’s going to “conspire” to pay them back, and you imagine that they’ll arrive at their shop one morning and find a circus tent in its place, or notice a door painted on a wall that they could swear wasn’t there before. They’ll stand there and take it in, heads shaking in wonder. And then, just as suddenly as it appeared, it’ll be gone.
