Handout

Book lovers have an exciting year ahead.

Renowned authors such as Margaret Atwood and Eleanor Catton return with new works, while fresh talent shows great literary promise. And if you’re looking for a change, the upcoming wealth of genres – suspense, horror, sci-fi, comedy, nonfiction deep-dives and celebrity memoirs – could light up new taste buds in any kind of reader.

Here are 30 Canadian fiction and non-fiction books to look forward to.

Long-awaited literary returns

Handout

Old Babes in the Wood, Margaret Atwood (McClelland & Stewart, March)

With Atwood’s first collection of short stories since Stone Mattress (2014), the prolific Handmaid’s Tale author shows no signs of slowing down.

On the Ravine, Vincent Lam (Knopf Canada, February)

More than 15 years since the publication of his Giller Prize-winning Bloodletting & Miraculous Cures, Lam revisits its characters, who are now doctors on the frontlines of Toronto’s opioid crisis.

Birnam Wood, Eleanor Catton (McClelland & Stewart, March)

The Canadian-born, Booker Prize-winning author of The Luminaries returns with a New Zealand-set psychological thriller about activist gardeners, billionaires and philosophy.

Instructions for the Drowning, Steven Heighton (Biblioasis, April)

“Writing stories again – it feels like coming home,” Heighton told his long-time editor John Metcalf, while writing this final collection of short stories. It’s sure to build on the lasting legacy of the late award-winning poet, short-story writer, novelist, essayist, memoirist and songwriter, who in total penned 19 books.

All the Colour in the World, CS Richardson (Knopf Canada, January)

The Emperor of Paris author’s new novel journeys through one man’s life-long love of art.

Snow Road Station, Elizabeth Hay (Knopf Canada, April)

Hay’s Yellowknife-set Late Nights on Air won the Giller Prize in in 2007. Now, she takes us to small-town Ontario, where a 60-year old actress confronts what ambition means to her.

The Globe 100: The best books of 2022

Exciting page-turners

Handout

The Fake, Zoe Whittall (HarperCollins, March)

Even the Tinder Swindler doesn’t hold a match to the scammer in The Fake. Based on the author’s real-life experience of dating a con artist who lied about having cancer, this novel is an engrossing story of deception.

Meet Me at the Lake, Carley Fortune (Viking, May)

The bestselling author of Every Summer After offers a new romance about two long-lost flames who meet again years later at a lakeside Ontario resort.

Hold My Girl, Charlene Carr (HarperCollins, January)

A new mother’s biggest fear comes true almost a year after giving birth to her daughter, when she finds out her egg had been switched with another woman’s, whose life is now inescapably entwined with her own. The novel offers surprises at every turn while exposing truths of infertility.

The Eden Test, Adam Sternbergh (Raincoast, April)

Reminiscent of the The White Lotus, this domestic suspense follows the unfolding of a marriage’s secrets during a weekend cabin getaway.

Pervatory, RM Vaughan (Coach House Books, February)

The art critic, poet and queer activist who passed away in 2020 left behind this intriguing novel about Berlin, love and an obsession with an evil spirit.

The Story of Us, Catherine Hernandez (HarperCollins, February)

Hernandez’s Scarborough was a heart-wrenching love letter to the east-end Toronto neighbourhood. Her new novel crosses borders: From the Philippines to Hong Kong to Toronto, narrated by the infant daughter of a Filipino overseas worker.

Breaking and Entering, Don Gillmor (Biblioasis, August)

In this story about a woman who develops a hobby of lock-picking while suffering a mid-life crisis, the Governor General’s Award-winning Gillmor pushes the idea of obsession with other people’s lives to the extreme.

Tell Me Pleasant Things about Immortality, Lindsay Wong (Penguin Random House, February)

Drenched in morbidly dark humour, this collection of extremely entertaining immigrant horror stories reflects on class, death and family trauma.

The Full-Moon Whaling Chronicles, Jason Guriel (Biblioasis, August)

Set in the same dystopian world as Guriel’s last novel, Forgotten Work, this genre-hopping work is described by its publisher as a mashup of “Moby-Dick, The Lord of the Rings, Byron, cyberpunk, Swamp Thing, Teen Wolf … and more.”

The Librarianist, Patrick deWitt (House of Anansi Press, July)

An ordinary retired librarian starts volunteering at a seniors centre, where details of his past come to light. From the author of hit novel The Sisters Brothers.

Debut fiction

Handout

Bad Cree, Jessica Johns (HarperCollins, January)

Jessica Johns’s award-winning short story is now a full-length supernatural horror novel about a young Cree woman whose dreams lead her toward self-discovery and eventually seep into reality.

Really Good, Actually, Monica Heisey (HarperCollins, January)

This self-deprecatingly hilarious, “anti-romantic” story of a 28-year old Toronto woman coping with a divorce gets into the pitfalls of breakups with keen observational comedy.

A History of Burning, Janika Oza (McClelland & Stewart, May)

A world-spanning, multigenerational epic likened to Half of a Yellow Sun and Pachinko.

Code Noir, Canisia Lubrin (Knopf, May)

The award-winning poet’s first novel links a short story to each article of “Code Noir,” the set of 59 decrees passed in 1685 by King Louis XIV defining the conditions of slavery in the French colonial empire.

Camp Zero, Michelle Min Sterling (Knopf Canada, April)

The Vancouver Island author takes readers to a northern Canada settlement in 2049, with a cast of climate change survivors fighting for their future.

Falling Hour, Geoffrey D. Morrison (Coach House Books, February)

This stream-of-consciousness from one narrator’s walk to the park is deeply reflective, witty and messy in the best of ways.

Nonfiction

Handout

Rogers vs. Rogers, Alexandra Posadzki (McClelland & Stewart)

In 2021, Globe and Mail reporter Alexandra Posadzki closely followed the twists and turns of the battle for control of Canada’s largest wireless carrier, which led to the exit of CEO Joe Natale. The full-length saga will be published in glorious detail in fall 2023.

Superfan, Jen Sookfong Lee (Penguin Random House, January)

From Anne of Green Gables to Rihanna, Lee explores her obsessions from childhood to reveal a life that is often deeply shaped by pop culture.

The Knowing, Tanya Talaga (HarperCollins, September)

Inspired by her great-grandmother’s lived experience, the Anishinaabe journalist, Globe and Mail columnist and bestselling author’s upcoming book will explore the legacy of Canada’s residential school system.

Unbroken, Angela Sterritt (Greystone Books, May)

The CBC journalist’s book is both a memoir and work of investigative journalism into cases of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

Truth Telling, Michelle Good (HarperCollins, May)

Good’s collection of seven essays about the contemporary Indigenous experience in Canada includes an expanded version of her Globe and Mail column on “Pretendians.”

Love, Pamela, by Pamela Anderson (HarperCollins, January)

The actress and Playboy model tells her story, from her childhood on Vancouver Island to starring as Roxie in Chicago on Broadway.

Pageboy, Elliot Page (HarperCollins, June)

The Halifax-born actor, producer and director’s memoir examines his experiences as one of the most famous trans people in the world.

Just Once, No More, Charles Foran (Knopf Canada, April)

The Governor-General Award-winning author explores a complicated relationship in this deeply personal memoir on witnessing the decline and death of his distant father.

Expand your mind and build your reading list with the Books newsletter. Sign up today.