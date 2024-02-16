Reading can be an entryway into endlessly rich territory, from exploring different cultures to dealing with grief to learning about the environment. These books for kids touch on all of the above, and more.

When I Wrap My Hair, Shauntay Grant, illustrated by Jenin Mohammad (Quill Tree Books, 4-8)”When I wrap,/my roots run deep./As deep as an African marketplace/or a city sidewalk/or the stories between them.” Grant joyfully celebrates how hair wrapping, a tradition deeply rooted in African cultures, can empower young readers in this lush and lyrical picture book. Exquisitely complemented by Jenin Mohammed’s vibrant mixed media illustrations. which brilliantly evoke tie-dye and batik head coverings.

The Little Regent, Yewande Daniel-Ayoade, illustrated by Ken Daley (Owlkids, 4-8) Rooted in Daniel-Ayoade’s Yoruba culture, this is a highly original and wonderfully engaging fable about eight-year old Abioye who is made the temporary ruler of her West African village when her father unexpectedly dies. She slowly learns how to rule by careful observation and listening to what the people of the village really need, not attending useless council meetings with stuffy old chiefs. And when it’s time for the villagers to choose a new king, everyone’s in for a surprise.

The War of the Witches, #5, Zetta Elliott, illustrated by Cherise Harris (Random House Children’s Books, 8-12) In the final book of the Dragons in a Bag series, Zetta Elliott thrusts young readers into a world on the verge of war as her young hero, Jaxon, and his friends are faced with saving both the magical realm of Palmara and the human realm from the threat of an ancient monster, the Scourge, that could destroy magic everywhere. This is a fantastic finale to a great series.

Dragon’s Dilemma, Catherine Little, illustrated by Sae Kimura (Plumleaf Press, 5-10) In this sequel to her book Twelve in a Race, Catherine Little retells the story of the Emperor’s Great Race, which determined the order of the animals in the Chinese zodiac, from the perspective of Dragon. Dragon’s the biggest, fastest and the only one of the participants who can fly so winning should be a breeze. But things change when he has to decide if coming first is as important as being true to himself and bringing rain to a desperate village.

The Blue Bowl, Flo Leung (Owlkids, 4-7). Max loves the delicious foods that are a part of his Cantonese heritage – gai lan greens with oyster sauce, homemade dumplings and scallion bread; they’re always served in little blue bowls like the ones his grandparents brought with them from Hong Kong. But Max also enjoys French fries, tacos and ice cream with rainbow sprinkles. He’d love to have spaghetti and meatballs for his birthday dinner but knows it’s not likely since there’s going to be a family birthday feast at his grandparents. But Max’s family is aware of his culinary palette and he’s in for a big surprise.

All That Grows, Jack Wong (Groundwood Books, 3-7) The Governor General Award winner’s new picture book helps young readers discover that learning to be aware and more careful observers of our environment can be extremely rewarding. As a boy and his older sister explore their neighbourhood, she shares her knowledge of some of the plants they encounter. He’s surprised by how much she knows and how little attention he’s paid previously, and slowly, that green world she loves becomes deeply important to him as well. Wong’s lush pastel illustrations are part of the magic of a picture book that will especially delight young gardeners.

Wildful, Kengo Kurimoto (Groundwood Books, 8-12) This is an exquisite homage to Frances Hodgson Burnett’s The Secret Garden. Kurimoto employs words sparsely because he wants readers to focus on how he’s used ballpoint and ink to create delicate, richly detailed grayscale panels that are the core of his story. Poppy’s mother is overwhelmed with her grief for her own mother and, while Poppy adored Gran too, she doesn’t know how she can help, so instead she spends most of her time taking long walks with her dog, Pepper. She and Pepper inadvertently discover a forgotten forest in their neighbourhood as well as a new friend, Rob, who happily shares his own love of this hidden wilderness with Poppy. As they explore together, Poppy wonders if this secret garden might be the cure her mother needs to help her come to terms with her grief.

The Longest Shot: How Larry Kwong Changed the Face of Hockey, Chad Soon and George Chiang, illustrated by Amy Qi (Orca Book Publishers, 9-12 ) Canadian Larry Kwong, born in Vernon, B.C. changed hockey in just two minutes at Madison Square Gardens in 1948 when he became the first Asian hockey player in the NHL. Despite the racism and discrimination Kwong had to face and fight for every step of his career, he never gave up. Based on Chad Soon’s extensive interviews with Kwong, this is a story that will surely inspire young hockey fans.