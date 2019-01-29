This year’s Giller Prize jury includes Donna Bailey Nurse, Aminatta Forna

Several award-winning authors and a playwright have been named to the five-member jury for this year’s Scotiabank Giller Prize.
The panel includes Canadian authors Donna Bailey Nurse and Randy Boyagoda, Canadian playwright Jose Teodoro, Scottish-Sierra Leonean author Aminatta Forna and Bosnian-American author Aleksandar (Sasha) Hemon.
The long list for the prestigious literary award will be presented in early September in St. John’s, N.L., while the short list will be announced later that month.
The winner will be named in Toronto in November, when the $100,000 prize will be presented.
Author Boyagoda was nominated for the Scotiabank Giller Prize in 2006, while Forna won the Commonwealth Writers Prize for her book, “The Memory of Love.”
Hemon is the author of several books, including “The Lazarus Project” and “The Book of My Lives,” and Bailey Nurse is considered a leading literary critic.
Teodoro has written several plays, including “Mote,” “Cloudless” and “The Tourist.”
Victoria-based author Esi Edugyan won the Giller Prize last year for her novel “Washington Black.”
