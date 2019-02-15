Books and events to take your mind off the fact it’s still February

Read

It’s been 40 years since the end of the Iranian Revolution; Roy Mottahedeh’s The Mantle of the Prophet is as relevant to understanding the region today as it was when it was first published in 1985.

Struggling with insomnia? Calm.com has 120 sleep-inducing stories by a variety of authors (including some Canadians). The app is available on both Android and iOS devices, and features “slow lit” voiced by actors such as Matthew McConaughey, Stephen Fry and Leona Lewis.

Charlotte Gray hosts an evening in Ottawa with former Liberal cabinet minister Monique Bégin, the author of Ladies, Upstairs!: My Life in Politics and After at the Library and Archives Canada building at 7 p.m. on Feb. 21.

ICYM … 2018

If you spent last year in a funk worrying about the state of the world and not reading much except harrowing stories about U.S. President Donald Trump, NAFTA, Russia and North Korea, then dive into this anthology of Canadian short fiction edited by Russell Smith. Best Canadian Stories 2018, published by Biblioasis, features the likes of Shashi Bhat, Lynn Coady and Stephen Marche telling tales about how Canadian society functions.

What are Haligonians reading for Black History month?

Woozles Bookstore

Where: Halifax

Halifax Owner: Liz Crocker

The bookstore, which opened its doors in October, 1978, has been doing brisk business with three books about the new face of the $10 bank note: Viola Desmond: Her Life and Times by Graham Reynolds, Meet Viola Desmond, written by Elizabeth MacLeod and illustrated by Mike Deas, and Viola Desmond Won’t Be Budged, written by Jody Nyasha Warner and illustrated by Richard Rudnicki. Africville, written by Shauntay Grant and illustrated by Eva Campbell, has also been selling well since it was published in September by Groundwood Books; the book was nominated for a Governor-General’s Literary Award.

