 Skip to main content

Books Three literary ways to kick off June as summer inches closer

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Three literary ways to kick off June as summer inches closer

Judith Pereira
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Mosaic Books in Kelowna, B.C.

Handout

Read

Casey Plett won the Amazon Canada First Novel Award for Little Fish, published by Arsenal Pulp Press. The book follows a trans woman who discovers a surprising secret about her Mennonite grandfather.

Watch

Michael Sheen and David Tennant star in the adaptation of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s 1990 novel, Good Omens. The series is set to be released globally on May 31 on Amazon Prime.

Do

Book Summit at Harbourfront Centre in Toronto is on June 18, and tickets range from $95 for students to $185. The program includes sessions on adapting books for film and TV, tech trends and podcasting. https://booksummit.ca/sessions/

Story continues below advertisement

What are people reading in Kelowna, B.C.?

Open this photo in gallery

Mosaic Books is owned by Michael and Michele Neill, who took over the store in 1995.

Handout

  • Mosiac Books
  • Owners: Michael and Michele Neill

In 1995, Michael and Michele Neill relocated to Kelowna, B.C., and took over Mosaic Books, which had been a fixture in the city’s downtown for 51 years. In addition to the store (which moved in 1999), the Neills also develop inventory-management software for 280 other Canadian bookstores. “While we have a lot of success with local authors, right now Shelley Wood’s The Quintland Sisters is doing really well,” daughter and store manager Alicia Neill says. “A lot of customers remember the Dionne quints, and it’s a compelling read.”

Live your best. We have a daily Life & Arts newsletter, providing you with our latest stories on health, travel, food and culture. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter