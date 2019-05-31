Three literary ways to kick off June as summer inches closer

Read
Casey Plett won the Amazon Canada First Novel Award for Little Fish, published by Arsenal Pulp Press. The book follows a trans woman who discovers a surprising secret about her Mennonite grandfather.
Watch
Michael Sheen and David Tennant star in the adaptation of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s 1990 novel, Good Omens. The series is set to be released globally on May 31 on Amazon Prime.
Do
Book Summit at Harbourfront Centre in Toronto is on June 18, and tickets range from $95 for students to $185. The program includes sessions on adapting books for film and TV, tech trends and podcasting. https://booksummit.ca/sessions/
What are people reading in Kelowna, B.C.?
- Mosiac Books
- Owners: Michael and Michele Neill
In 1995, Michael and Michele Neill relocated to Kelowna, B.C., and took over Mosaic Books, which had been a fixture in the city’s downtown for 51 years. In addition to the store (which moved in 1999), the Neills also develop inventory-management software for 280 other Canadian bookstores. “While we have a lot of success with local authors, right now Shelley Wood’s The Quintland Sisters is doing really well,” daughter and store manager Alicia Neill says. “A lot of customers remember the Dionne quints, and it’s a compelling read.”
