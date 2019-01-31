Three things to read, watch and do to start your February

Read

Open this photo in gallery Ta-Nehisi Coates and illustrator Brian Stelfreeze teamed up for an instalment of the Black Panther comic.

With Black Panther nominated for best picture at the Oscars, go back to Wakanda with Ta-Nehisi Coates’s refreshing 2016 instalment of the comic, which also featured famed illustrator Brian Stelfreeze.

Watch

Open this photo in gallery Elizabeth Lail and Penn Badgley star in Netflix's You.

You, now streaming on Netflix. The series is based on Caroline Kepnes’s 2014 bestselling novel of the same name, and stars Penn Badgley as the obsessive Joe Goldberg. Netflix says the show is on track to be watched by 40 million households within its first four weeks on the streaming service.

Do

Open this photo in gallery Poet Ian Williams will be doing a reading at the Vancouver Public Library on Feb. 6. Jackie Dives

Eric Dupont (Songs for the Cold of Heart), Jen Neale (Land Mammals and Sea Creatures) and Ian Williams (Reproduction) will be reading from their works at the Vancouver Public Library. The event, Feb. 6 at 7:30 p.m., is free although RSVPs are necessary.

