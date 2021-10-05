Two-time runner-up Miriam Toews among authors on Giller Prize shortlist

Open this photo in gallery Author Miriam Toews, in Toronto, on Aug. 13. Christopher Katsarov/The Globe and Mail

Perhaps the third time will be the charm for repeat Scotiabank Giller Prize finalist Miriam Toews.

Toews, a two-time Giller runner-up, is in the running for this fall’s $100,000 honour with “Fight Night,” published by Knopf Canada, about three generations of women living under one roof in Toronto.

The Manitoba-bred literary luminary was shortlisted for the Giller on Tuesday alongside four up-and-coming writers. The winner will be named at a televised ceremony on Nov. 8.

The nominees include two sophomore novelists who boast credentials outside fiction: Ottawa-raised, London-based playwright Jordan Tannahill earned a nod for “The Listeners,” published by HarperCollins Canada, about a mother obsessed by a sound no one else can hear, while Egyptian-Canadian author and journalist Omar El Akkad was recognized for his story of two children caught in the global refugee crisis in “What Strange Paradise,” from McClelland & Stewart.

Also in the running is lawyer-cum-author Cheluchi Onyemelukwe-Onuobia, who divides her time between Halifax and Lagos, Nigeria, with her debut from Dundurn Press, “The Son of the House.” It traces the intersecting stories of two Nigerian women divided by class and social inequality.

Rounding out the short list is Angelique Lalonde, who is of Metis and Quebecois heritage and lives in northwestern British Columbia. Her first collection of short stories, “Glorious Frazzled Beings,” explores the places we call home and is published by House of Anansi Press.

Toews, a native of Steinbach, Man., was shortlisted for the Giller in 2004 for “A Complicated Kindness,” and again in 2014 for “All My Puny Sorrows.”

Her latest, “Fight Night,” is also one of five books nominated for this year’s Atwood Gibson Writers’ Trust Fiction Prize.

The Giller finalists were culled from a long list of a dozen writers. Among those who didn’t make the cut were Kim Thuy, Katherena Vermette and Casey Plett.

Sitting on this year’s prize jury are Canadian authors Zalika Reid-Benta, Megan Gail Coles and Joshua Whitehead, as well as Malaysian novelist Tash Aw and U.S. author Joshua Ferris.

The Giller awards $100,000 annually to the author of the best Canadian novel, graphic novel or short story collection published in English, and $10,000 to each of the finalists.

The Giller was established by Jack Rabinovitch in 1994 in memory of his late wife, literary journalist Doris Giller.

Last year’s winner was Souvankham Thammavongsa for “How to Pronounce Knife.”

