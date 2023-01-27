Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Judith Ivey, Sheila McCarthy, Michelle McLeod and Jessie Buckley in a scene from Women Talking.Michael Gibson/The Associated Press

There are two ways you can get up to speed on Oscar season and ensure you nail that office betting pool (people still do that, right? I mean, you don’t technically have to go into an office to gamble). First, you could watch all the nominated films. But you can also go the extra mile and read all the books that inspired the films in the first place.

While this year’s batch of nominees isn’t as lit-heavy as previous editions – of the 10 Best Picture nominees, only two are adaptations – there are still many pleasures and privileges to be had in diving into the slate’s source material. Here are the best places to start, no Netflix subscription required (though a library card will help).

Women Talking by Miriam Toews

Let’s start with the obvious one: A “reaction through fiction” to real-life events that took place inside a Bolivian Mennonite community in the early aughts, Toews’s 2018 novel is as celebrated a piece of modern Canadian literature you’re likely to find on any Oscars list, ever. Should you read the book before or after watching Sarah Polley’s adaptation? I don’t have the right answer, but either approach will deepen your understanding of how two different but artistically aligned storytellers approach such harrowing material.

All Quiet on the Western Front by Erich Maria Remarque

You could argue that director Edward Berger’s remake of the 1930 classic All Quiet on the Western Front is something of an essential production – the surprise Oscar nominee for Best Picture is the first time that German author Erich Maria Remarque’s landmark 1929 novel has been adapted in the writer’s native language. But there are notable departures between the film and text, too – most notably the addition in the film of a subplot involving the struggle of German politician Matthias Erzberger to secure an armistice between Germany and the Allied Powers.

Blonde by Joyce Carol Oates

Loosely adapting Joyce Carol Oates’s 2000 novel – which is less a straight biography of Monroe as a way for the author to use the actress as a heavy-duty metaphor for all of America’s many cultural ills, a sort of Moby Dick in a rhinestone-covered dress – director Andrew Dominik’s Blonde is a precisely engineered nightmare. But now that the film has been name-checked by both the Oscars (for Ana de Armas’s lead performance) and the Razzies (for everything else), it would make a fascinating experiment to go back to Oates’s work to see just where everything went right-slash-wrong.

The Death of Ian Ilyich by Leo Tolstoy

Bill Nighy earned his first-ever Oscar nomination for his lead role in Living – a soft-touch drama that is a reimagining of Akira Kurosawa’s 1952 classic Ikiru, which itself was inspired by Tolstoy’s celebrated novella, The Death of Ivan Ilyich. Would reading (or rereading) Tolstoy’s 1886 work enrich the experience of watching Nighy deliver a career-best performance? I cannot think that it would hurt.

Going Clear by Lawrence Wright

Unfortunately, the Top Gun series did not spring from a classic of English literature. But if you truly want to understand the mind of Tom Cruise, then perhaps this intensely researched look at the history of Scientology by New Yorker journalist Lawrence Wright might be useful?

