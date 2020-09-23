 Skip to main content
Books

Starting soon: Watch the Globe Book Club with Thomas King and Margaret Atwood

Join us here at 7:30 p.m. for a livestream conversation with host Atwood talking to King about his books

Sept. 23: Margaret Atwood returns to host the Globe's book club with guest Thomas King, the author of Indians on Vacation, The Inconvenient Indian, and Obsidian. Join Atwood and King for a livestream ⤵️

Posted by The Globe and Mail on Friday, August 21, 2020

Join The Globe and Mail on Wednesday, Sept. 23, at 7:30 p.m. for a livestream conversation between Margaret Atwood and Thomas King. The authors will discuss King’s career with a focus on three of his works: his just-published novel Indians on Vacation, his Taylor Prize-winning The Inconvenient Indian: A Curious Account of Native People in North America, and Obsidian, the latest in his Thumps DreadfulWater mystery series.

The livestream will be broadcast here on this website. In the meantime, catch up on all our coverage of the Book Club and read more on Thomas King and his books below.

Margaret Atwood returns to host the Globe Book Club with guest Thomas King, whose books include Indians on Vacation, The Inconvenient Indian and Obsidian.

Why are there so few Indigenous crime writers? It’s no mystery

Wayne Arthurson is a writer of Cree and French Canadian descent. He is the author of five novels. The Red Chesterfield won the 2020 Arthur Ellis Award for best crime novella.

In Canada, there are two writers who define ourselves as 1) Indigenous, and 2) crime writers. One of them is me and the other, Thomas King, didn’t even use his own name when he debuted the first book in his Thumps DreadfulWater mystery series. Of course, everyone knew Hartley Goodweather was Thomas King, but for some reason someone thought his real name would confuse readers and not sell books. We know now this made no sense, because the crime books bearing his actual name are selling like crazy. Read the full story

With his wry observations on life, Thomas King educates and entertains

An Ojibway from the Curve Lake First Nation in Ontario, Drew Hayden Taylor is an award-winning playwright, author and journalist.

First of all, let me start off by confessing that I’m a huge Tom King fan. By that I don’t mean I’m a physically imposing fan, but merely a reader who appreciates his talents. As a developing author, I hoped to grow up to be much like him – again, not specifically a 6-foot-5 half-Greek, half-Cherokee, American-turned-Canadian photographer and former moustache grower. Instead, I wanted to stand in his shadow or beside it, using the written word and humour to showcase the multifaceted environments of the Indigenous community. In that journey, I still have far to go. Read the full story

Inconvenient Indian, Michelle Latimer's documentary adaptation of Thomas King's award-winning book, premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles.
