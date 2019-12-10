What are people reading in Paris’s first Canadian bookstore, The Abbey Bookshop?

What: The Abbey Bookshop
Where: Paris, France
Owner: Brian Spence
A visit inside Paris’s first Canadian bookstore, the Abbey Bookshop, requires slow, deliberate movements and careful co-ordination, much like you’d do in a china shop. Not only are the aisles long and narrow, but the towers of books that seem to grow from random spots on the floor are piled precariously high: any sudden move and you risk knocking a stack over and triggering a book tsunami.
It’s a disorder of the cheerful and lived-in kind, where Margaret Atwood’s Oryx and Crake tops a pile of titles that includes Living With Cannibals, and orphaned books are wedged horizontally into the last available slices of shelf space.
For owner and Toronto expat Brian Spence, it’s organized chaos curated over the past 30 years. On this particular Monday, when an American tourist asks Spence if he has a copy of Yalo by Elias Khoury, he can find it within minutes. When a French woman visiting Paris from the Brittany region asks Spence for recommendations on Canadian authors, he leads her directly to the section featuring Isabel Huggan’s The Elizabeth Stories and Carol Shields’s The Stone Diaries.
The bookstore is in a small spot on a hidden backstreet in the city’s Latin Quarter, not far from the tourist hot spot Shakespeare & Co. bookshop a few streets away. A friendly Canadian flag hangs proudly above the door, while outside, wooden crates, cardboard boxes and straw baskets filled with books of all covers and sizes invite passers-by to digress from their walk and pop in for a look.
In recent months, Spence says preorders and in-store demand for Margaret Atwood’s The Testaments has kept him busy. He guesses he’s sold about two dozen titles of the novel to a mix of English-speaking expats and French readers. “The majority don’t know she’s Canadian, but I like to bring up that point because it might just make them think, ‘What else is happening in Canadian literature?’”
