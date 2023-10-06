Spanning most of the last century, the Chilean writer Benjamin Labatut’s stunningly propulsive new novel, The MANIAC, presents as a triptych about three (real) scientific prodigies whose gifts lead them down the path to madness, and our world to a newly perilous place.

Its dominant central figure is the Jewish Hungarian mathematician Joseph von Neumann, who created the first programmable computer and helped lay the theoretical foundations for quantum mechanics, the atomic bomb, game theory and AI (despite his centrality to the Manhattan Project, von Neumann is not in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer). Labatut’s previous novel, When We Cease to Understand the World, which made Barack Obama’s summer reading list and was nominated for the International Booker Prize, tackled similar subject matter in similar fashion, and was also written in English (Labatut’s first two books were written in Spanish). Indeed, there are stretches where both books hardly feel like novels at all, so closely do they hew to real events and transcripts.

That impression would be deceptive. Through to its bravura final section, about the creation of an AI holy grail – a computer version of the ancient Chinese game of Go – The MANIAC feels “novel” in the original sense of the term: like a bold new way forward for the genre.

Why did you write When We Cease to Understand the World and The MANIAC in English?

English is my preferred form of thought. I speak Portuguese as well. My family moved to the Netherlands when I was eight, but I don’t speak a word of Dutch, because I went to a British School there. I actually stopped speaking Spanish for several years, even at home, and had to almost relearn it when we came back to Chile, around the time I was fourteen. English is the language I do most if not all my reading it. And it is a far better language than Spanish, in so many ways. Writing “clean” prose in Spanish is almost impossible, because so many of its sounds clash. Borges said that he found English “a far finer language than Spanish” because it’s both Germanic and Latin; because of its wonderful vocabulary (“Regal is not exactly the same thing as saying kingly,” he explained); because of its physicality; and because you can do almost anything with verbs and prepositions.

What keeps drawing you to this subject, of science and madness, and to these specific characters? Do you have a background in science?

I have no background, just the passion of an amateur. Literature is omnivorous, we hunt and kill anything that moves, then transform it into writing. It’s like an altar in which you perform a strange alchemy. Because literature feeds on objective reality, on history, psychology or hard facts – science in my case – to tease out the hidden meanings of the world. If I am currently writing about physicists and mathematicians, it’s because I sense that a small part of the spirit that we seem dead set on chasing away from us can be found in their equations, discoveries and experiments. Whether they like it or not.

One of the most odd and compelling characters in this book is the half-Norwegian, half-Italian scientist Nils Barricelli. How did you come across his story?

I found him, like most of The MANIAC, in Turing’s Cathedral, a monumental work about the origins of the digital universe, written by George Dyson. A truly wonderful book filled with many of the ideas that inspired my own take on von Neumann.

Barricelli is a man after my own heart: paranoid, manic, passionate, obsessive. I cannot properly judge how important his work was or is (he was an early pioneer of the now nascent field of digital life) but I share his fascination with the possibility that we may spawn – willingly or unwillingly – some sort of evolutionary process within a digital universe, the result of which we can hardly imagine. He seeded the memory of von Neumann’s MANIAC computer, one of the earliest devices, with numbers that exhibited behaviours, and that “evolved” following mathematical rules; one of the most fascinating (and terrifying) findings of that experiment is how these numerical organisms became parasites. That is truly mystifying, because in organic life, parasitism is one of the most widespread survival strategies. Most animal species on this planet are parasitic. You and me, and everyone who reads this interview, are hosts to over one hundred parasites. We are ecologies, not merely individuals.

The MANIAC reminded me of Arthur Koestler’s The Sleepwalkers, which posited that the greatest scientific minds have not always understood what they were doing, or even what compelled them. Has writing these books lead you toward any thoughts or grand theories about the seemingly self-destructive aspect of human nature?

We as humans have very limited understanding. It’s why life and the world are such wonders to us. Reality will always exceed us. And this is something that not only applies to normal people, but to giants as well: the Buddha was often asked about the great mysteries of life, the universe and everything, and many times he refused to reply. He had – of this I am quite sure – understood the central mystery of the mind, but the mind is just one of many mysteries, and the universe is vast and dark and full of terrors.

We live our lives with a certain degree of understanding, but we also have other mechanisms to interact with reality: hallucination, dream, memory, imagination. Each one of them grants us access to some sliver of ourselves, of others, of the inner and the outer world. If we compound them all (and then add the wisdom of the body, societal wisdom, the extended mind that encapsulates us all, and many, many other things) we get some measure of the complex, dumbfounding, chaotic and magical thing we refer to as “human nature.”

Were you aware that your book would be publishing so close to the release of a major film – Nolan’s Oppenheimer – that has shone so much light on the history of this era and the Manhattan Project? It must feel a bit serendipitous.

I was completely unaware. But I have become quite used to serendipity, because I practice magic. One way to understand magic is to think of it as a mechanism to entice coincidence, further serendipity, and get chaos to move in a direction that is (at least in part) conducive to your desires.

What did you think of the film?

I don’t want to say what I think about the movie. My judgments tend to be absolute, and I prefer to keep them private.

The novel moves us, inexorably it feels, towards the dawn of AI. What are your own feelings about the technology?

To me it seems very unfortunate that the publication of my book coincides with the possible birth of artificial intelligence, because I would rather be a prophet of an event that will never happen than a mere journalist documenting the present. As an excuse, I can only offer up the fact that reality has become so fast and strange that there seems to be no way to get ahead of it. The entire scientific community thought that real AI would come in decades, maybe never. Now it seems almost upon us. My feelings are quite similar to those of others: awe and terror. But there is also something new creeping in. Boredom. Such boredom. Because the entire world seems caught up in thinking about AI, and so it’s lost the great appeal it had for me. I spent years pondering AI, and much of what I think is there in The MANIAC.

Right now, it seems like anything is possible. That the end of the world is here, that human beings will have no space left; I see all of that as a very slight possibility, something that needs to be considered, of course, but that misses the most important point regarding AI: if it thinks, it will have blind spots; if it creates, it will need limits, because limits are fecund; if it mirrors our capacity for reason, it may need (or it may develop) our talent for madness; and if it lacks understanding, if it does not care for the beauty and horror that it may create, then we will be fools to give ourselves over to such technology. As in all things, our very limitations – the fact that what we think and dream about the world usually turns out not to be the case – may end up saving us.

If you want to know how I really feel about the technology, I would just point toward the subheadings of The MANIAC: The Discovery of the Irrational; The Mad Dreams of Reason; The Limits of Logic; The Delicate Balance of Terror; The Ghosts in the Machine; The Delusions of Artificial Intelligence.