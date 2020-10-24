 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Writer RM Vaughan found dead 10 days after going missing, Fredericton Police say

The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

New Brunswick writer RM Vaughan.

Handout

Police in New Brunswick say missing writer Richard Vaughan has been found dead. He was 55.

The author and video artist, who wrote under the name RM Vaughan, was a revered figure in Canada’s LGBTQ arts scene.

Fredericton Police say his body was found on Friday, 10 days after he was reported missing, and that his death is not being treated as suspicious.

Born in Saint John, N.B., Vaughan recently returned to his home province from Montreal to serve as writer-in-residence at his alma mater, the University of New Brunswick, for 2019-2020.

Police say he was last seen near his home in downtown Fredericton on Oct. 12, and he was reported missing the next day.

The news sparked a flurry of concern in literary circles, with many writers sharing posts urging people to keep an eye out for Vaughan.

Vaughan’s bibliography includes the poetry collections A Selection of Dazzling Scarves, Invisible to Predators, Ruined Stars, Troubled and Ve1Xe; the novels Quilted Heart and Spells; and the plays Camera, Woman and The Monster Trilogy.

His writing also appeared in The Globe and Mail.

RM Vaughan: How do we ‘get back to work’ when the trauma of COVID-19 still lingers?

RM Vaughan: In small-town Atlantic Canada, isolation is the norm and socializing is part of our survival

RM Vaughan: At a time when our unity has never been so important, the queer community is falling apart

Vaughan’s works often touched on queer stories of coming-of-age and eroticism. He also had a taste for the supernatural and macabre, and was captivated by the world of the celebrity.

A contributor to a variety of publications and anthologies, Vaughan published the book of essays Compared to Hitler in 2013 featuring many of his takes on contemporary culture.

In the 2015 non-fiction book Bright Eyed, Vaughan examined the health and historical context of his lifelong battle with insomnia.

