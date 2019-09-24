Writers’ Trust fiction short list dominated by independent publishers

Independent publishers dominate the short list for this year’s $50,000 Rogers Writers’ Trust Fiction Prize. The nominated works, which feature writers at all stages of their careers, were announced Tuesday.
The five short-listed books are: André Alexis for Days by Moonlight (Coach House Books); Sharon Butala for Season of Fury and Wonder (Coteau Books); Michael Crummey for The Innocents (Doubleday Canada); Téa Mutonji for Shut Up You’re Pretty (Arsenal Pulp Press); and Alix Ohlin for Dual Citizens (House of Anansi).
In a phone call, juror Michael Kaan characterized the works as representing “bold, very risk-taking writing” that exhibits “great storytelling.” On the prevalence of independent publishers on the list he said, “I’m glad that happened. It’s really, really hard for small presses to compete. Four out of five authors are probably not going to see their book for sale at the airport, or on the table at Indigo as a Heather’s Pick, but they deserve the attention.”
Alexis’s name is already well-known to Canadian book-buyers as the author of the 2015 bestseller Fifteen Dogs, which won the Writers’ Trust prize as well as the Scotiabank Giller Prize that year. Days by Moonlight is a take on the quest narrative that combines a critique of Canada’s colonialist history with a fantastical journey through southern Ontario. The novel is part of Alexis’s thematically linked quincunx of novels that also includes Fifteen Dogs.
For Season of Fury and Wonder, Butala drew inspiration from classic works she had read in her youth, including Raymond Carver’s story What We Talk About When We Talk About Love and Edgar Allan Poe’s poem The Raven, for the structure of her 19th book, a collection of 10 stories that show the lives of “old women” as they are lived now – a creation of their pasts. Butala’s honest portrayal of aging will appeal to followers of the Writers’ Trust’s marquee fiction and nonfiction prizes, both of which were won in 2018 by works on a similar theme. Kathy Page won the Rogers Writers’ Trust Fiction Prize for Dear Evelyn, the story of a marriage at the end of life. Elizabeth Hay won the Hilary Weston Writers’ Trust Prize for Nonfiction for her memoir All Things Consoled, about caring for her elderly parents.
Crummey’s inspiration for The Innocents came in the form of the true story of a brother and sister orphaned in an isolated Newfoundland cove. The novel is a thrilling and often harrowing tale about siblings whose fierce bond becomes their only assurance in a remote and weather-beaten existence. Crummey was previously short-listed for this prize in 2005 for his novel The Wreckage.
Mutonji’s debut, Shut Up You’re Pretty, marks the first release from new Arsenal Pulp Press imprint VS. Books, which was founded with a mandate to “create more intergenerational dialogue and support for artists of colour.” Mutonji’s tough and touching stories about a Congolese teenager in Scarborough, Ont., question ideas of femininity, sexuality and womanhood in the 21st century.
Ohlin, creative writing chair at UBC, completes the short list with Dual Citizens (House of Anansi), a novel that explores the complex bonds between mothers and daughters and siblings, and asks questions about the ways women define themselves in relation to other women. Ohlin’s 2012 novel, Inside, was also a finalist for this prize.
Alexis, Crummey and Ohlin are all currently long-listed for this year’s Scotiabank Giller Prize, for which the short list will be announced Sept. 30.
The Rogers Writers’ Trust Fiction Prize finalists were selected by novelists Michael Kaan, Dennis Bock and Suzette Mayr from 131 submissions. The winner, to be announced at the Writers’ Trust Awards ceremony in Toronto on Nov. 5, will receive $50,000. Each finalist will receive $5,000.
