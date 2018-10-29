Yoko Ono never stopped imagining

Open this photo in gallery John & Yoko sitting at one of five plinths of George Adamy's plexiglass artwork on Sept. 4, 1971.

Imagine there’s no Imagine? You couldn’t avoid it if you tried. The album, the song, the movie – they’re everywhere. A new coffee table book, Imagine John Yoko, is just out. Yoko Ono has even released her own new recording of the anthemic 1971 single. What began as a pensive, vaguely melodic and gently subversive utopian vision is now a fully fledged brand.

Leading the charge of the Imagine parade is, of course, Ono. At the age of 85, the famous Beatles widow, conceptualist and curious person is still getting at it. She was involved in Imagine – The Ultimate Collection, a recently released six-disc box set celebrating John Lennon’s second studio album. On the film front, the 1972 film Imagine, in which Lennon and Ono co-directed and co-starred, had screenings across North America last month.

Open this photo in gallery Stills of footage and outtakes from the 1972 film Imagine.

Ono’s spare, haunting new version of Imagine is included on her new album, Warzone, a collection of 13 reworked songs from her past. And, yes, Imagine is her past. Although originally credited solely to John Lennon, Ono, whose poetry inspired the song, was officially added as a co-writer a year ago.

So, credit where credit is past due. Once a polarizing figure wrongly blamed for breaking up the Beatles, Ono is now something of an iconic figure – a beloved matriarch and keeper of the posthippie dream. The war could be over if we wanted it to be, Lennon and Ono offered in the 1970s. Now it appears that we do.

Open this photo in gallery The 320-page book includes photographs, lyrics, past interviews and detailed recollections from associates and studio musicians.

The project Ono is proudest of (according to her publisher) is Imagine John Yoko, an exquisite 320-page book of photographs, lyrics, past interviews, detailed recollections from associates and studio musicians, and such archival tidbits as a scathing letter from John and Yoko (“us two”) to Linda and Paul McCartney. Lennon was upset over some of the comments his former songwriting partner and his wife had made about the way the Beatles split went down. The two-page letter was a nasty rebuttal, complete with “So get that into your petty little perversion of a mind, Mrs. McCartney.”

The songs of the Imagine album are each examined in detail. The letter is reprinted in the section dedicated to How Do You Sleep?, which Lennon described as his “reciprocal song” to McCartney’s Lennon-trolling Too Many People. “If I can’t have a fight with my best friend, I don’t know who I can have a fight with,” Lennon explained in an interview at the time. “I think there’s none of us that wouldn’t say that the other three [members of the Beatles] are their best friends. I blab me mouth off more than any of them, ’cause I’m an emotional freak.”

Open this photo in gallery John Lennon and Yoko Ono, with their son Julian, rowing on the lake at Tittenhurst on July 17, 1971.

The book is a luxurious salute not only to the Imagine album, but to the Ono-Lennon love affair. It also serves as a manifesto, with a preface that is a plea for harmony in 2018. “It’s time for action,” Ono writes. “The action is PEACE.”

In support of the book (published by Grand Central), Ono agreed to an e-mail interview with The Globe and Mail. Her answers to a short list of questions were somewhat terse. Asked why the song Imagine was poorly received initially by some music critics, Ono replied that “most people are uptight, short-sighted, narrow-minded hypocrites.”

Did you catch that? She repurposed a line from the Imagine cut Gimme Some Truth. Elsewhere, Ono used her own words:

Open this photo in gallery John Lennon and Yoko Ono at a roadside telephone booth in New York in June, 1971.

Globe: Initially, the album Imagine was not as critically well received as its predecessor, John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band. Why do you think that is?

Ono: You must know the reason is it was too political. John and I felt that it was not that political.

Globe: The song Gimme Some Truth is partly about male chauvinists, according to John. What are your thoughts about the #MeToo movement?

Ono: I think that we should concentrate on men and women working together so we can do things much better and much faster.

Globe: What’s your favourite photo in the book and why?

Ono: In the deluxe version of the book there’s a photo of John picking me up that shows how I was loved by my husband.

Globe: On your 1971 song Now or Never, you wrote “Dream you dream alone is only a dream, but dream we dream together is reality." If it was now or never in 1971, is it too late now?

Ono: Nothing is too late.

Nothing is too late, and nothing is too much. The war is over, but the newly inescapable Imagine dream, in all its incarnations, clearly is not.