Bestsellers: Biography, April 21, 2018

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List Price
1EducatedTara WestoverHarperCollins Canada$22.99
2ForgivenessMark SakamotoHarper Perennial$19.99
3Tiger WoodsJeff Benedict and Armen KeteyianSimon & Schuster$39.99
4Precious CargoCraig DavidsonKnopf Canada$24.95
5Seven Fallen FeathersTanya TalagaAnansi$22.95
6Measure Of My PowersJackie Kai EllisAppetite By Random House$24.95
7Heroes In My HeadJudy RebickHouse of Anansi$22.95
8My Secret SisterHelen Edwards and Jenny Lee SmithPan$9.99
9Red NoticeBill BrowderSimon & Schuster$23.00
10When Breath Becomes AirPaul KalanithiRandom House$33.00

