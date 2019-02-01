 Skip to main content

Bestsellers: Biography, Feb. 2, 2019

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

Rank Title Contributor Imprint List Price
1 Becoming Michelle Obama Crown $40.00
2 Educated Tara Westover HarperCollins Canada $22.99
3 Kitchen Confidential Anthony Bourdain Bloomsbury Paperbacks $21.00
4 Red Notice Bill Browder Simon & Schuster $23.00
5 Seven Fallen Feathers Tanya Talaga House of Anansi $22.95
6 Shoe Dog Phil Knight Scribner $26.00
7 Tuesdays with Morie Mitch Albom Broadway $20.00
8 Grandad's Girl Emma Louise Ebury Press $14.99
9 A House in the Sky Amanda Lindhout and Sara Corbett Scribner $22.00
10 Leonardo Da Vinci Walter Isaacson Simon & Schuster $30.00

