 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Bestsellers: Canadian Fiction, April 21, 2018

Bestsellers: Canadian Fiction, April 21, 2018

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List PriceLast Week
1Still MineAmy StuartSimon & Schuster$10.99 4
2The Sun And Her FlowersRupi KaurSimon & Schuster$19.99 1
3Milk And HoneyRupi KaurAndrews McMeel$19.99 3
4The Marrow ThievesCherie DimalineDancing Cat Books$14.95 2
5The Bad DaughterJoy FieldingDoubleday Canada$24.00 7
6Those GirlsChevy StevensSaint Martin's Paperbacks$13.00 6
7Mind PlatterNajwa ZebianAndrews McMeel$23.00 -
8The Good LiarCatherine McKenzieSimon & Schuster$22.00 9
9American WarOmar El AkkadEmblem$21.00 5
10Indian HorseRichard WagameseDouglas and McIntyre$21.95 -

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
We have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We expect to have our new commenting system, powered by Talk from the Coral Project, running on our site by the end of April, 2018. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.