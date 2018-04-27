 Skip to main content

Bestsellers: Canadian Fiction, April 28, 2018

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List PriceLast Week
1The Home For Unwanted GirlsJoanna GoodmanHarper Paperbacks$21.00-
2The Sun And Her FlowersRupi KaurSimon & Schuster$19.992
3Milk And HoneyRupi KaurAndrews McMeel$19.993
4Still MineAmy StuartSimon & Schuster$10.991
5The Marrow ThievesCherie DimalineDancing Cat Books$14.954
6Indian HorseRichard WagameseDouglas and McIntyre$21.9510
7The Bad DaughterJoy FieldingDoubleday Canada$24.005
8Those GirlsChevy StevensSaint Martin's Paperbacks$13.006
9The Good LiarCatherine McKenzieSimon & Schuster$22.008
10Mind PlatterNajwa ZebianAndrews McMeel$23.007

