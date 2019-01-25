 Skip to main content

Bestsellers Bestsellers: Canadian Fiction, Jan. 26, 2019

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

Rank Title Contributor Imprint List Price Last Week
1 The Gown Jennifer Robson William Morrow $21.00 2
2 Washington Black Esi Edugyan Patrick Crean Editions $33.99 1
3 The Golden Tresses of the Dead Alan Bradley Doubleday Canada $29.95 -
4 The Sun And Her Flowers Rupi Kaur Simon & Schuster $26.99 4
5 Kingdom of the Blind Louise Penny Minotaur Books $35.99 7
6 The Marrow Thieves Cherie Dimaline Dancing Cat $14.95 3
7 Milk And Honey Rupi Kaur Andrews McMeel $19.99 5
8 The Dutch Wife Ellen Keith Patrick Crean Editions $22.99 -
9 Milk And Honey Rupi Kaur Andrews McMeel $25.00 6
10 The Sun And Her Flowers Rupi Kaur Simon & Schuster $19.99 8

