Bestsellers: Canadian Non-Fiction, April 21, 2018

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List PriceLast Week
112 Rules For LifeJordan PetersonRandom House Canada$34.95 1
2The Never-Ending PresentMichael BarclayECW Press$35.00 2
3ForgivenessMark SakamotoHarper Perennial$19.99 3
4Feeding My MotherJann ArdenRandom House$35.00 8
5TrumpocracyDavid FrumHarperCollins$31.99 5
6Precious CargoCraig DavidsonKnopf Canada$24.95 4
7Seven Fallen FeathersTanya TalagaAnansi$32.95 6
821 Things You May Not Know About The Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.95 -
9The Measure Of My PowersJackie Kai EllisAppetite By Random House$24.95 7
10Heroes In My HeadJudy RebickHouse of Anansi$22.95 -

